A proposed downtown Roanoke apartment complex would be priced a significant step down from the luxury apartments going up elsewhere.

Brent Cochran and Chris Vail, doing business as 339 Salem Partners LLC, propose 80 one- and two-bedroom dwellings on a Salem Avenue lot they’d buy from the city. The project would remove a 66-year-old office building formerly used by the city Homeless Assistance Team beside the new Valley Metro bus station and erect a six-story building on that site, according to city records.

If the project comes to fruition, which is not guaranteed, it would make a slight dent in the area housing shortage. But it would expand lower-priced housing at a time when most developers are putting up market-rate complexes, some tagged as luxury living.

The Roanoke City Council is scheduled to hear public comments at 7 p.m. Monday on whether to sell the land. The public hearing is slated for the fourth floor of the Noel. C. Taylor Municipal Building.

“Think of this as workforce housing,” Cochran said Thursday, for “people who can’t afford a $1,200 one bedroom apartment.”

Cochran and Vail have not determined rents and their project has not qualified for low-income tax credit financing but, if it does, they could price the units within the reach of workers such as teachers, public safety workers, bank tellers and some who work in health care, Cochran said.

In a letter describing the proposal, they offered $10 for the real estate, which is assessed at nearly $385,000, in return for a commitment to spend at least $8 million on the complex. The units would be “reserved” for households with income falling between 50% and 60% of the area median income, the letter said.

That currently means individuals and multi-person households with annual paycheck, retirement or government income between the low $30,000s and high $40,000s, depending on household size, according to Brian Burnette, a housing expert at the Council of Community Services.

“This is common around the country. The low-income tax credit program is designed to incentivize developers to build affordable housing projects,” Cochran said.

The construction of the $17 million Third Street Station, and the opening of new apartments and small businesses define this stretch of Salem Avenue. The Homeless Assistance Team moved to a different office a couple of blocks away, after which the city flagged the property as available and sought development proposals from the public.

Cochran and Vail described the proposed building as one “constructed to market standards comparable to other newly constructed multi-family facilities in the area.” There would be a first floor lobby and fitness center. It would stand on legs allowing for parking underneath, Cochran said.

Cochran described himself in the letter as a developer, manager and operator of multifamily housing in the region, while Vail was described as a real estate appraiser who has developed housing and analyzes the financial feasibility of proposed housing developments.

Mayor Sherman Lea said he hadn’t studied Cochran and Vail’s proposal, but likes the idea.

“We need affordable housing. We need that bad, so we’ll listen to things,” the mayor said.

Lea also said he doubted council would vote on the Cochran-Vail request to buy the land Monday night.