The owner of multiple businesses in Montgomery County has taken over the Roanoke Street property in Christiansburg that formerly housed Due South BBQ.

The establishment will reopen as a restaurant but under a different name, the Blue Hen, said Magdy Saad, who owns the Black Hen in Blacksburg.

Due South BBQ, which still has a location in Roanoke, belongs to outgoing state Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. The Christiansburg location closed earlier this year after having been in operation since 2007.

The Christiansburg restaurant was among a string of properties across the region that March either recently sold or has been looking to sell.

Prior to closing the Christiansburg restaurant, March had closed sister establishment Fatback Soul Shack late last year. The Fatback property in town now belongs to a company linked to the Shelor Motor Mile group and the former restaurant structure has since been demolished.

Saad previously owned Lucie Monroe’s cafe and restaurant, which he had taken over from a previous proprietor. Lucie Monroe’s once had locations in Christiansburg, Blacksburg and Radford.

Saad also owned Orzo Roll & Boll, another restaurant in downtown Blacksburg he said he had to close a few months ago due to staffing challenges. He said the restaurant, the offerings of which included Mediterranean cuisine and sushi, is in the process of changing hands.

In addition to the Black Hen, Saad currently owns the Global Food Market in Blacksburg. The grocery store specializing in international foods is located in a shopping center off South Main Street that is home to a Cook Out and Our Daily Bread, among other businesses.

For the upcoming Blue Hen restaurant, Saad said he intends to keep some of the barbecue and down home offerings for which Due South was known, and will add some Mediterranean options. He said he plans to moderately price the menu so that it can be affordable to a wide range of people.

Among his reasons for opening a restaurant in Christiansburg, Saad said he was interested in a dining location that would see more continuous traffic throughout the year. He said one of the challenges he has faced in Blacksburg is the drop-offs that occur during the periods when many students are not in town.

Business in Blacksburg — as has long been the case for a number of other restaurants in the town — typically slows during the summer months and around Christmas time, Saad said.

“Five months in the year, it’s very slow,” he said.

But Saad said he took over the Black Hen, a move he made about a year ago, due to his interests in running restaurants.

“I was looking for a new restaurant opportunity,” he said. “I always tried to get something in downtown Blacksburg.”

Saad said he’s currently looking to open the Blue Hen in mid-August.

As far as March’s previous business assets are concerned, the Fatback property was bought by Pulaski Development LLC.

State business records show Pulaski Development shares a principal address with one of the Shelor dealerships in Christiansburg.

The sale price for the parcel the Fatback restaurant structure formerly occupied was $1.1 million, according to county property records.

The total assessed value for an adjacent parking lot parcel is $338,700, according to county property records. The sale price was $259,400 when March’s Big Bear Properties LLC took over the parcel several years ago.

The assessed value for the separate and former restaurant parcel is $324,700. Records show a sale price of $390,600 when Big Bear formally took over in 2018.