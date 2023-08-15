CHRISTIANSBURG — National coffee and doughnut shop chain Dunkin’ plans to open a location inside the old Pizza Hut building on Roanoke Street, town officials confirmed this week.

Christiansburg spokeswoman Christina Edney said she was told by the town’s building department that the structure at 2384 Roanoke Street is being remodeled and that it will house a Dunkin’ restaurant.

The Dunkin’ will provide another option for breakfast and to-go coffee in Christiansburg, particularly for residents who live on the southern end of town and who must use the U.S. 460 bypass and Interstate 81 to commute to work elsewhere in the region.

Roanoke Street is most easily recognized for its lineup of car dealerships belonging to the Shelor Motor Mile group and Duncan Automotive Network, as well as a growing string of chain restaurants.

Other places along Roanoke Street that offer to-go coffee include Starbucks and the family-owned Space Rabbit Coffee, a drive-thru only shop that also makes and sells its own doughnuts.

Neighboring Blacksburg is home to the decades-old institution Carol Lee Donuts. Dunkin’ also has an official location on the Virginia Tech campus.

Dunkin’ has several more locations in the Roanoke Valley.