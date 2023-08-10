The city of Roanoke will not be taking over Fair View Cemetery and Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, but a new board will keep looking for a permanent solution to secure the historical graveyards’ futures.

In February, FV Cemetery Co. — the entity responsible for maintaining and operating the two properties — announced it would be dissolving after June 30 and attempting to transfer its assets to the city.

For the last 15 years, the company’s board of directors looked for a way to keep afloat, but the aging board members were no longer in the position to keep running things.

The city tacitly declined ownership of the graveyards, but in April the company announced that it would not be dissolving and was instead seeking new board members to take over.

That’s not the end of the story, though. The new board — which includes Roanoke attorney and cemetery board volunteer William B. Hopkins Jr. — will continue the search for a more sustainable business model.

“I think we’ll continue along the searches made by the old board and ... if the city of Roanoke is the ultimate solution I think more work needs to be done with the city manager and council,” Hopkins said.

Fair View and Cedar Lawn belong to a growing number of graveyards across the United States that are struggling under an outdated business model.

“The most obvious example is more people are being cremated,” Hopkins said.

Cremation is cheaper for survivors, but it also brings in less revenue for cemeteries.

Across the United States, groups like FV Cemetery Co. are turning maintenance and operations over to local governments.

“Just looking on the internet, without a formal count, over 60 cemeteries in Virginia are run or operated or both by counties and cities. The Virginia code clearly has provisions that contemplate municipalities owning and operating cemeteries. So it’s a core function of a municipality to do that,” Hopkins said.

The FV Cemetery board looked to Roanoke in February based on a provision in the company’s original articles of incorporation that the city will take over if the company ever becomes defunct.

“We never got a formal response, but we got a response. I didn’t get it wrapped up in a letter ... but it was clear that they weren’t willing to take over the cemeteries at this time. But I will say that I think the city did indicate a willingness to work with us in finding a solution,” Hopkins said.

The security of Fair View and Cedar Lawn is particularly important because of their historical significance, Hopkins indicated.

“Graham Claytor is buried there. ... His brother was president of the Norfolk and Western, Bob Claytor. And Graham Claytor was president of the Southern Railway. I believe he was Secretary of the Navy ... and he was a Harvard-educated lawyer who clerked for a U.S. Supreme Court justice,” Hopkins said.

That’s just one example of the type of person interred at Fair View and Cedar Lawn. The two graveyards contain markers for many notable regional figures, including congressmen, federal judges and mayors.

In April, the company said it had communicated with more than 10,000 property owners and family members invested in the futures of Fair View and Cedar Lawn.

“We have a good staff in place, dedicated to running the cemeteries, dedicated to continuing to operate them and provide good service. And all of us are committed, as we should be, to seeing that these cemeteries are preserved and continue to operate,” Hopkins said.