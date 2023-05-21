FedEx Ground said it hopes to begin using a newly built, 251,000-square-foot distribution center in Montgomery County’s Falling Branch Corporate Park this fall.

There was no word on how many people the company will hire. It said it needed time to prepare hiring plans but expected to need full and part-time personnel.

“The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees,” a company statement said.

FedEx Ground, officially FedEx Ground Package Systems Inc., is a service of FedEx Corp., a Memphis, Tenn., provider of transportation, e-commerce and business services.

SunCap Property Group of North Carolina built and owns the facility.

Job-finding help available

Continuing with the subject of local employment, a new area jobs listing has launched at Get2KnowNoke. Get2KnowNoke.

The site complements efforts of the Roanoke Regional Partnership to attract and develop talent for the Roanoke Valley and nearby communities.

When it went live in early March, it contained 8,164 job listings, an announcement said. The site uses JobsEQ by Chmura software to obtain content.

Crooked Road will market itself more

The Crooked Road received $15,000 for advertising from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Printed materials will be created and placed in visitor centers to spread the word about the trail, a 300-plus mile route through Southwest Virginia passing by venues, festivals and attractions.

The money will be matched by the organization, a nonprofit founded in 2004.

Details appear at https://thecrookedroadva.com

Quarter century in business celebrated

CNC Fabricators LLC in Roanoke announced it is celebrating its 25th year in business.

The company began as Clark Brothers Welding in Covington in May 1998 and grew ever since, a company release said. It moved into its current home in Norwich in 2013 and adopted the CNC Fabricators name in 2019, the release said.

It also announced two equipment purchases, a press brake and a part finishing and deburring system, to expand its capabilities in laser cutting, shearing, bending, rolling and forming of various types of metal.

Study ranks Covington affordable

An examination of housing affordability in Virginia communities of at least 5,000 people ranked Covington No. 1.

SmartAsset, which describes itself an information service that links consumers and financial advisors, said it crunched numbers including home prices, taxes, insurance and mortgage to create its list.

The others in the top 10, from most affordable to least, were Pulaski, Martinsville, Wyndham, Collinsville, Woodlake, Danville, Hollins, Ettrick and Chamberlayne.

Croquet for a cause

Friends of Mountain View and the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation will stage a croquet fundraiser to raise money for the preservation of this historic Fishburn mansion in Roanoke.

Tickets for Wickets & Wine, scheduled June 3 from 1 to 4 p.m., cost $30 apiece. Lunch is available for $15, announcement said.

The Fishburn mansion, formerly the Mountain View Recreation Center, is a 42-room Georgian-revival home built in 1907 by publisher, banker and philanthropist Junius Fishburn. The property was donated to the city for public recreation use.

Registration information is available at www.playroanoke.com/activity/wickets-and-wine-at-mountain-view.