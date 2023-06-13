A name you see on trucks in this area, U.S. Foods, will soon brand a grocery store.

U.S. Foods confirmed plans to open a retail outlet called a Chef'Store on Towne Square Boulevard in Roanoke. The store, occupying a former OfficeMax, will carry "wholesale food and restaurant supplies at competitive prices," an announcement said.

That will include meat, produce, dairy, frozen food and beverages, but also restaurant equipment, catering supplies and cleaning and paper products. The format is designed to appeal to restaurants, food service operators and the general public.

U.S. Foods' main business is food distribution and it operates a warehouse in Salem. The Chef'Store side of the company — a retail warehouse without a membership requirement — has expanded to 90 locations in 13 states. But in Virginia there is one, in Lynchburg.

U.S. Foods, based in Rosemount, Ill., earned $75 million on sales of $8.5 billion during its February-April quarter, according to a government filing.

OfficeMax closed Jan. 7 at the Roanoke strip mall where the Chef'Store will go. Crews were working on the building Tuesday. It is scheduled to open this fall.