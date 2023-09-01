Three of the biggest employers in the Roanoke and New River valleys are on the newly released Forbes’ list of top employers by state.

Virginia Tech is ranked 11th of the top 90 employers in Virginia while health care nonprofit Carilion Clinic earned 77th place and Volvo Group, whose heavy trucks division operates an assembly plant in Pulaski County, ranked 87th.

Forbes, which released the list Aug. 22, said it partnered with research firm Statisa to survey 70,000 workers in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The cutoff for inclusion was companies with a minimum of 500 workers. The survey asked employees if they would recommend their employer to others, and asked them to evaluate the employer based on working conditions, diversity, compensation, potential for development, image and other factors.

A total of 1,392 companies made at least one state list, and 269 larger companies are on multiple state lists. In Virginia, for instance, the top five employers are Google, Apple, Navy Federal Credit Union, Microsoft and Wegman’s Food Markets. The Virginia list is heavy with defense contractors, government agencies and public universities, including the University of Virginia, which ranked 10th.