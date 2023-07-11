The Galen School of Nursing in Roanoke County held a grand opening celebration.
Situated in Roanoke Metis Plaza, at 1819 Electric Rd., the college enters its next term next week.
A branch of a private education company in Kentucky, the school will offer a two-year associate degree in nursing among its programs. Medical employers in the Roanoke and New River valleys had 800 vacant nursing jobs to fill in January, according to an official with LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, which is affiliated with the school.