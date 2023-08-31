An event designed to bring together current and future generations of technology innovators and entrepreneurs in the Roanoke and New River valleys takes place from Tuesday to Friday.

Game Changer Week features four days of networking, speakers, a pitch competition and other events that are free to attend, though registration is required. Register at: https://bit.ly/3qHJifb

“Our vision is to provide an annual, weeklong opportunity for the region to highlight and celebrate the progress toward our technologies solving world industry challenges,” said Brett Malone, president and CEO of the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, one of multiple organizations that collaborate on the event. “Our goal is to provide connection, stoke curiosity, and celebrate all the disruptors that are right here in our region.”

New this year will be a student pitch competition with more than $16,000 in prizes at stake.

Rishi Jaitly will speak Tuesday evening to kick off the competition. Jaitly is an entrepreneur and former Google and Twitter executive who is now professor of practice for the Virginia Tech Center for Humanities and the executive director of Virginia Tech’s Leadership in Technology.

Here are some of the highlights (a full schedule is available at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council website, https://www.rbtc.tech/):

Tuesday: Access to Capital Series for Tech Entrepreneurs, 11 a.m., virtual; Matters of Mindset, 3 p.m., COgro, Blacksburg.

Wednesday: What’s the Big deal about Bio? 5 p.m., Twisted Track Brewing, Roanoke; Entrepalooza entrepreneurship festival, pitch competition, 5 p.m., Apex Center, Blacksburg.

Thursday: Exploring the Future of Clean Energy Across the New River and Roanoke valleys, 9 a.m. COgro, Blacksburg.

Friday: Final Student Pitches, 9 a.m., Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg.