Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley will host a Women Build Day in Pulaski County on July 22.

The event is being held to empower and encourage women to serve by working together to address affordable homeownership challenges in our community, according to a Habitat news release.

Volunteers will be building decks at two build sites located on Henry Ave in Pulaski and Stafford Drive in Dublin, according to the release.

“By volunteering, local women gain the construction knowledge and skills that can be used to maintain or repair their own homes while also supporting affordable homeownership in the NRV,” Brenda Sternfeld, volunteer Coordinator at Habitat NRV, said in the release.

Kiedel Harroff, assistant construction manager for Habitat NRV, added: “The goal of Habitat Women Build events is to celebrate women’s achievements and promote equality while providing opportunities for hands-on learning. Given these tools, women can succeed in making a tangible difference in our community.”

While Women Build events focus on the inclusion of women in the work of building homes, the initiative does not exclude volunteers of any gender or gender identity, nor does it promote discrimination of any kind—all community members and partners are encouraged to sign up, according to the release.

Supporting inclusion, diversity, and equity are long-withstanding efforts that would not be possible without sponsors like National Bank of Blacksburg, Colley Architects, Dahdoul, and Jimmy John’s of Radford, according to the release. Other businesses interested in supporting this initiative should reach directly out to Jim Drader, executive director, by e-mailing jdrader@habitatnrv.org.

Space is limited for this event. Individuals interested in signing up can register at habitatnrv.org/womenbuild.

