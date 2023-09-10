A new tower at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is climbing into the sky in its fourth year of construction.

Crews expect to complete the $500 million expansion project on the east side of South Jefferson Street in spring 2025 and the first patients should arrive a few months later, after final set-up and staff training, health system spokeswoman Hannah Curtis said by email.

The Crystal Spring Tower will contain 12 stories, two stories below ground and 10 stories above. Only part of the space has been programmed. Parking will fill the two underground floors. In the clinical space, Carilion will situate a 76-bed cardiovascular unit and an expanded emergency room, which will grow from 76 to 130 beds.

But that will take the health system up only so far. Officials plan on reserving the tower’s top three stories for a future use or uses, Curtis said.

Begun in 2020, the work is going “according to plan,” Curtis said. A crew of 200 to 300 people and two cranes are on the job and expect to enclose the structure this winter. It will take another year to ready the inside, though utility and drywall installation has begun, Curtis said. City planners received a list of 32 signs that Carilion has proposed on and around the improvements to help people find their way.

One of the region’s largest construction projects at hundreds of thousands of square feet, it started out even larger. Officials postponed the replacement of its inpatient behavioral health hospital on the west side of South Jefferson Street, saying the urgent project needed further analysis. A year has passed since the postponement occurred; Curtis said she had no new information to release.

So far, officials have committed to building new parking garage on the west side of Jefferson Street, equipped with a raised walkway over the street.

In the meantime, Carilion is renovating the behavioral hospital, which is more than 60 years old, and plans to offer outpatient behavioral health services in Carilion’s new space at Tanglewood Mall starting this fall, Curtis said.

A live view of construction is available at a link posted to www.carilionclinic.org/news/expansion.