Despite our myriad differences, we humans all entered this world the same way. And since civilization’s dawn, we’ve focused much of our time and energy on how to live well, and better.

All of us also share an identical fate, which can be a supremely uncomfortable subject. As a result, most of us pay far less attention to leaving this world. But that’s another major life milestone, too.

Since 1992, helping dying people pass comfortably and with dignity has been the mission underlying Good Samaritan Hospice. The 31-year-old nonprofit tends to the sickest and most pain-plagued patients around.

Some suffer from cancer, others from heart failure or other terminal ailments. Often, they’re invisible to most of us because they’re bedridden or house-bound.

Last year, nearly 1,300 dying Western Virginians (plus countless numbers of their loved ones) utilized Good Samaritan’s hospice and bereavement services. Hundreds more who have longer than six months to live, but suffer from end-stage diseases, received palliative care, said Good Samaritan CEO Aaron Housh.

To date, each of those services have been delivered to patients in their homes, nursing homes, assisted living centers or hospitals. That’s going to change next year, when Good Sam opens the first-ever residential hospice center in the Roanoke Valley.

Buoyed by a couple of generous donations, the Good Samaritan Hospice broke ground on its $13 million Center for Caring early this year. The 30,000-square-foot building is now under roof just off Cove Road northwest, on a 6-acre hilltop above Peters Creek Road.

A lead donation (of an undisclosed amount) came from Maury Strauss, 99, the longtime Roanoke businessman and philanthropist. His late wife, Sheila Strauss, who died in 2016, became a Good Samaritan client after she was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

A couple years after her death, Strauss read an article in this newspaper that moved him, about the pending retirement of Good Samaritan co-founder (and then-CEO) Sue Ranson.

In the story, Ranson divulged her sole regret: That Good Samaritan didn’t have a residential facility here in the valley. Though that had been a longtime goal, the closest hospice homes currently are two hours away, in either North Carolina or West Virginia.

It means end-stage hospice patients from Western Virginia who face intractable pain often wind up occupying acute-care beds in busy hospitals. Those are far less than ideal for people seeking not treatment, but simply to die peacefully.

After reading that story, Strauss picked up the phone and called the hospice’s administrative offices, Housh told me.

“He said ‘I read the article. Good Sam cared for my wife. I love what the organization does. I want to see this move forward,’” Housh said. Within a day or two, Strauss showed up at Good Sam’s headquarters at 2408 Electric Road.

“He was ready to write a check,” Ranson recalled. Unfortunately, Good Samaritan wasn’t in a position to accept it at that time. For one thing, a location for a hospice house hadn’t yet been nailed down. (That didn’t happen until the end of 2021.) So Strauss gave later, when the hospice was closer to groundbreaking.

He was adamant, Housh said, that “I want to see this in my lifetime.”

Foundation gave $500,000

Another key donation came from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, which over the years has been a stalwart supporter of “Good Sam.” The foundation gave $500,000 toward the project, Housh said. That was the largest single contribution to any cause the foundation has ever made, he added.

The nonprofit itself has contributed the largest share, more than $5 million, which it has amassed more than 30 years of support from the community, plus good financial advice and fortunate investments, Housh said.

Now a capital campaign is underway to raise the remainder that’s needed, roughly $2.3 million. Betsy Whitney, a former fundraiser for Carilion Clinic, is in charge of that.

If you’re considering a donation, that can be as simple as clicking a button in the upper right-corner of the hospice’s website, goodsam.care (there’s no period on the end).

Wednesday morning, Whitney and Housh led me on a tour of the roughly half-built facility, which is adjacent to New Covenant Christian Church. It was designed by SFCS Architects of Roanoke and is being erected by G&H Construction of Salem.

“We really wanted to keep everything local that we could, because this is the community we serve,” Housh said.

Besides serving as an administrative headquarters, and offering bereavement services for families whose loved ones are dying, the new facility will sporty 16 spacious private rooms, each with its own bathroom, for residential hospice clients receiving 24-hour care.

It’ll have kitchen and laundry facilities, a chapel, and outdoor and indoor spaces where loved ones can spend time with patients. And windows that look out onto the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Some of the patients will be people in their last days, weeks or months of life. Others will be temporary “respite care” clients, cared for mostly at home by family members who need an occasional break.

Ranson said that right now, pretty much the only alternative for care-giving families who need a break is to find a nursing home that will put them up short-term.

‘It was like a home’

Hospice homes can be lifesavers for family members of dying people, said Kathy Baske Young. Though she lives in Roanoke now, Young’s experience with residential hospice occurred more than 20 years ago.

At the time, she lived in North Carolina, and her widowed mother was dying of liver cancer in a Chicago hospital. Things got to a point at which her mom was in great pain. But the hospital was unwilling to administer any more pain medication than she was already getting. Her closest relative was a son (Baske Young’s brother) who lived about an hour away.

A hospital social worker suggested a nearby hospice house, which had a freer hand with pain meds for the terminally ill. That made sense, Baske Young said, because nothing was going to keep her mom alive.

“The hospice said, “we’re going to keep her comfortable,” Baske Young told me. Her mom lived there the last week of her life.

“It was wonderful,” Baske Young told me. “It was like a home. We could sleep there. They had a kitchen so we could warm up meals. And they had people who checked in on us, to make sure that we were OK … I remember it so well. How can you not remember moments like that?”

Early next year, the Good Samaritan Hospice will give up the commercial space it’s leased for decades and move its administration into the Center for Caring. Housh said it expects to be admitting the first hospice patients Aug. 1.

“Our goal is the highest-quality end-of-life care possible,” he told me. “Since I’ve been here I’ve met families who want this level of care. It’s hard to believe it’s not available here.”

