The head of the Roanoke Valley’s Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge said last week that it will take $10 million to attract another major athletic event in which professional riders compete for national titles and try out for the 2024 Olympics.

The same day last week that VVBR President Landon Howard revealed the figure at a Roanoke City Council meeting, Howard’s office released the markedly smaller fee that his agency paid to help host the recent Ironman 70.3 triathlon.

The fee was $75,000 a year, with $50,000 coming from VVBR and $25,000 coming from the state if available, according to information that Howard released through a legal representative.

And the return? On the eve of the Roanoke Valley starting its three-year turn as an Ironman host region, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors — one of five funders of the Blue Ridge tourism group — was told the event would generate $9 million in local spending its inaugural year.

The COVID-19 pandemic scuttled its 2020 debut. The Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triathlon debuted instead in June 2021, after which local officials took note of what they said was a $3.8 million regional impact, much less than projected pre-pandemic, but still 70 times the $50,000 local fee.

The figure earned a mention in Roanoke County’s state of the country address that November.

Ironman officials did not respond to multiple messages seeking economic-impact figures for this year’s event, in which 809 finishers swam, biked and ran a combined 70.3 miles. A top VVBR official said Thursday that he’s confident the region got its money’s worth.

“I certainly think we’ve gotten a return on it,” VVBR board chair Lee Wilhelm said Thursday. “I can’t tell you what the return is because it’s been very, very difficult for us to get numbers to track.”

The overall results and effectiveness of VBR, also known as the Roanoke Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, were questioned last week when Roanoke council member Peter Volosin decried what he called a dearth of information about milestones and key measures provided to elected leaders. Volosin said Thursday he had no comment on the Ironman fee, which has never before been made public. Ironman officials didn’t want the fee out.

The World Triathlon Organization, a Tampa business that owns the Ironman event and brand, places the fee it collects from VVBR under the protection of a confidentiality clause in their agreement. The two parties first signed a “venue agreement” setting terms for race support and promotion in mid-2019.

Last month, VVBR rejected a request from The Roanoke Times for the agreement. But the newspaper, pressing its rights under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, this month obtained the 23-page document and two amendments.

They show VVBR agreed to pay $75,000 per race year.

But not all out of its own pocket. The agreement said the state tourism agency known as the Virginia Tourism Corp. would provide $25,000 a year toward the $75,000 fee. In case the state money did not come through, Ironman agreed that VVBR would not need to cover that part of the fee, capping its outlay at $50,000 a year. In the end, all fee obligations were met, VVBR told The Roanoke Times.

In addition, the agreement obligated VVBR to rent up to 300 hotel rooms for Ironman staff at its expense, the agreement stated.

VVBR received, among other things, the right to advertise itself at all events. The organization develops and markets tourism opportunities in the cities of Roanoke and Salem and Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties under the banner Virginia’s Blue Ridge. VVBR, largely supported by taxpayer dollars, has a $5.1 million annual budget.

Ironman has discontinued racing in the Roanoke region, citing road work scheduled on the Blue Ridge Parkway next year.

Now the Roanoke Valley and nearby communities united under the Blue Ridge banner are hoping to attract a different athletic series with a much bigger price tag of $10 million.

Last week, Howard said that Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge has been in talks with USA Cycling to host some of its races and situate a satellite headquarters in the region and that he intends to submit a formal application by a July 28 deadline. VVBR was awaiting word late last week on whether Gov. Glenn Youngkin will grant a request by VVBR for $10 million in state funding believed necessary for a successful application.

“I think we’re getting a positive reception,” Wilhelm said, noting that Howard was in Richmond on Thursday on the matter of state support. “My understanding is we had a positive meeting … in Richmond but not a guarantee to do anything, I think. Everybody’s leaving with homework to do.”

If the state provided the funds, VVBR won’t have to pay any significant money out of its budget, just “odds or ends,” Wilhelm said.

Youngkin’s office has not provided a comment in response to a request early last week.