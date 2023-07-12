The Virginia Department of Health granted LewisGale Medical Center in Salem designation as a Level II trauma center June 9, according to a state health official.

The hospital has never been a designated or verified trauma center, said Mindy Carter, who directs the VDH Division of Trauma and Critical Care.

Virginia has three levels of trauma care: I, definitive care for injuries of any severity for children and adults; II-definitive care for even the most serious injuries for patients 15 and older; III-assessment, stabilization and emergency care for all ages, with transfer to a higher level of care when needed.

In a statement, LewisGale said it “began its pursuit of Level II trauma status in spring 2022 in response to the area’s need for enhanced levels of comprehensive emergency service. As a designated Level II Trauma Center, the prompt, comprehensive critical care provided by the hospital not only benefits local residents, but also outlying areas as it now serves as a back-up care center for rural and community hospitals.”

Lewis Gale Montgomery, the HCA hospital near Blacksburg, is a Level III trauma center.