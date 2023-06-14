LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, a hospital near Blacksburg, announced that state health officials renewed a certification for its emergency room.
Inspectors found no deficiencies, leading to a level III trauma center designation for three added years. Such as center is organized to assess, revive and stabilize a trauma patient and transfer those who need care at a higher level center. Higher level centers provide a wide menu of specialized care.
The Carilion New River Valley hospital near Radford is also a level III trauma center.
