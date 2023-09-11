Goodwill Industries of the Valleys plans to operate the Market on Melrose grocery store at its former repackaging facility and office building in Roanoke.

The Market on Melrose grocery store will help address a food desert — an area that lacks access to grocery stories — in northwest Roanoke and is part of a larger project to turn the Goodwill building into a community hub, dubbed Melrose Plaza.

"We'll have a grocery store that will occupy approximately 25,000 square feet, an adult high school that will also occupy about 25,000 square feet. A bank — Bank of Botetourt — will come into the building. A wellness center, which will provide health screenings — diabetes checks, high blood pressure checks, those sorts of things. It'll have multi-purpose space, common area space in the building," Gil Entzminger, president of Richmond-based architecture firm Enteros Design said.

Enteros Design has designed the 85,000 square foot renovation that will transform the building into Melrose Plaza.

To make it possible, the Melrose Avenue property needs to be rezoned from industrial planned unit development to mixed use planned unit development. On Monday, the city planning commission recommended the rezoning for approval in a 4-0 vote. A few planning commission members did not vote because they were absent from the meeting.

The city council should vote to approve or deny the rezoning Sept. 18.

During Monday's meeting, planning commission member Frank C. Martin III asked whether a retail grocery chain is lined up to operate the store.

"There's a national grocery store company that's helping with the design and operations of the grocery store, but the grocery store will be staffed by the community. Goodwill will operate that grocery store and run the grocery store," Entzminger said.

After the meeting, a Goodwill employee told The Roanoke Times that Goodwill has operated grocery stores in other communities. Goodwill did not respond to a request for more information about its grocery store operations in time for the newspaper's Monday deadline.

Entzminger said the renovation will also adjust the building exterior to match that of the Melrose Library, which Enteros also designed. The library will not be touched as part of the Melrose Plaza renovation.

"The intent is to make the exterior very bright, vibrant, exciting, attractive and welcoming to the community," Entzminger said.

The project will cost $30 million. The city has set aside $10 million in federal pandemic relief money to make Melrose Plaza happen and Goodwill has pledged $8 million in in-kind contributions.

According to an April 24 Goodwill press release, Melrose Plaza should open by the end of 2024.