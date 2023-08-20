EDUCATION

George E. Morgan has retired from finance instruction at Virginia Tech. Among his accomplishments, Morgan created multiple courses and spearheaded the creation of BASIS (Bond And Securities Investing by Students), where he led students to manage more than $5 million in the investment-grade bond market.

LAW

Johnson, Ayers & Matthews, P.L.C., has announced that five of the firm’s attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Those named to the list are:

John D. Eure – appellate practice; insurance law

Kenneth J. Ries – insurance law; personal injury litigation—defendants; product liability litigation—defendants

Bryan Grimes Creasy – commercial litigation; litigation—insurance; litigation—real estate; railroad law

Lori J. Bentley – litigation—real estate; personal injury litigation—defendants

Brian J. Brydges – personal injury litigation—defendants

The firm also offers special congratulations to Eure for his recognition as a 2024 “Lawyer of the Year” in the practice area of appellate practice in Roanoke, an honor that is awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” for each specialty and location.

Charles B. “Charlie” Phillips of Salem has received a 2023 Pro Bono Publico Award from the American Bar Association, the top honor given by the ABA in national recognition of pro bono volunteerism.

MEDICAL

Megan Riggs has joined Community Health Center of the New River Valley (CHCNRV) as a family nurse practitioner in the Christiansburg office.

Riggs recently completed her FNP degree at Radford University Carilion but has been a registered nurse in the New River Valley since 2013, working in primary care, occupational health, home health and medical-surgical nursing.

REAL ESTATE

Hall Associates, an industry leader in Southwestern Virginia commercial real estate, has announced that Gavin Hollingsworth has received his associate broker status.

