EDUCATION

The Harry and Lavon Webb Education Center, a part of Jefferson Center Foundation, has announced the appointment of Brian Waites as the new education manager. He will be responsible for overseeing all the education programs, including the Music Lab, Outreach Outloud, student performance bands, Jazz Institute, and artist residencies and workshops/masterclasses.

The Virginia Tech College of Science has named Sarah Reznikoff as chair of its department of mathematics. Reznikoff started the position Aug. 10 from Kansas State University, where she was a professor of mathematics, directed the graduate program, and previously served as interim associate dean of the graduate school.

LAW

The Virginia law firm Gentry Locke has announced that 30 of its attorneys are included in the 2024 Best Lawyers® lists, including 25 attorneys recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and five attorneys recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America.

Of the 25 attorneys recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, three attorneys were also recognized with a 2024 Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year” award, which is given annually to only one lawyer per practice area in each region. The Gentry Locke attorneys recognized with this award are:

W. William Gust, named the Best Lawyers 2024 Tax Law “Lawyer of the Year” in Roanoke.

K. Brett Marston, named the Best Lawyers 2024 Construction Law “Lawyer of the Year” in Roanoke.

W. David Paxton, named the Best Lawyers 2024 Litigation – Labor and Employment “Lawyer of the Year” in Roanoke.

The 25 Gentry Locke attorneys and the areas of practice and which they were recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America list are:

Thomas J. Bondurant, Jr. – corporate compliance law, criminal defense: white-collar

Matthew W. Broughton – personal injury litigation – plaintiffs, product liability litigation – plaintiffs

William E. Callahan, Jr. – bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/Insolvency and reorganization law, litigation – bankruptcy

Karen L. Cohen – land use and zoning law, real estate law

Michael J. Finney – appellate practice, commercial litigation, litigation – labor and employment, Qui Tam Law

G. Franklin Flippin – banking and finance law, corporate law, financial services regulation law, mergers and acquisitions law

W. William Gust – employee benefits (ERISA) law, tax law

Gregory J. Haley – commercial litigation, eminent domain and condemnation law, government relations practice, litigation – land use and zoning, litigation – municipal

Guy M. Harbert, III – insurance law

Kevin Walker Holt – commercial litigation, litigation – intellectual property

Paul G. Klockenbrink – employment law – management, litigation – labor and employment

Todd A. Leeson – employment law – management, labor law – management, litigation – labor and employment

Powell M. (Nick) Leitch, III – medical malpractice law – defendants

K. Brett Marston – construction law, litigation – construction

Monica Taylor Monday – appellate pPractice

W. David Paxton – employment law – individuals, employment law – management, labor law – management, litigation – labor and employment

Glenn W. Pulley – personal injury litigation – defendants

William R. Rakes – antitrust law, appellate practice, banking and finance law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, commercial litigation, corporate law, financial services regulation law, litigation – banking and finance, litigation – mergers and acquisitions

John M. Scheib – corporate law

J. Scott Sexton – commercial litigation

Bruce C. Stockburger – leveraged buyouts and private equity law, tax law, trusts and estates

Maxwell H. Wiegard – environmental law

Charles L. Williams – environmental law

Clark H. Worthy – real estate law

Kathleen L. Wright – litigation – municipal

The five Gentry Locke attorneys and the areas of practice and which they were recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are:

Andrew M. Bowman – medical malpractice law – plaintiffs

D. Scott Foster Jr. – corporate law, land use and zoning law

Jeffrey P. Miller – commercial litigation, personal injury litigation – defendants, product liability Litigation – defendants, transportation law

Kirk M. Sosebee – commercial litigation, construction law

Scott A. Stephenson – antitrust law, commercial litigation, energy law

The following Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) attorneys have been selected by their peers in their respective areas of practice for inclusion on the Best Lawyers list:

Roanoke:

Carter R. Brothers, commercial finance law, trusts and estates

Jeremy E. Carroll, litigation—municipal

F. B. Webster Day, corporate law, public finance law

Bryce J. Hunter, banking and finance law

Peter M. Pearl, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights / insolvency and reorganization law, corporate law

Lori D. Thompson, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights / insolvency and reorganization law, family law, litigation—bankruptcy

Hugh B. Wellons, banking and finance law, biotechnology and life sciences practice, financial services regulation law, securities/capital markets law

Robert A. Ziogas, commercial litigation

MEDICAL

Carilion Clinic has named Biraj Patel, M.D., and Thomas Kodankandath, M.D., co-medical directors of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center.

