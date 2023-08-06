EDUCATION

David Raymond has been named interim vice president for information technology and chief information officer at Virginia Tech. The move will take effect on Thursday.

Roanoke Higher Education Center Foundation Board has appointed two new directors: Dr. Daniel P. Harrington and Brian G. Powell.

GovernmentThe Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association has honored three government planners in the Roanoke region and New River Valley with awards. Mary Zirkle of the town of Bedford’s planning office won the group’s All-Around Incredible Champion Planner Award. Jonathan McCoy of Botetourt County’s Department of Community Development was named winner of the Foxhound Award for Distinguished New Professionals. Justin Sanders, senior planner with Montgomery County Planning and GIS Services, was named the winner of the Moeser Outstanding Service Award.

INSURANCE

The following are new board members for the Southwest Virginia Chapter of the National Association of Benefit and Insurance Professionals (NABIP): president, Hetal Vora, Innovative Insurance Group; past president, Amy D. Mutter, RHU, Innovative Insurance Group, LLC; treasurer, Megan J. Ritter, JM Ford and Associates; secretary, Meredith Wootten, Innovative Insurance Group; membership chair, Amanda Kidd, Croft Insurance Services; retention officer, Stephen Meador, MeadorCare LLC; membership and retention chair, Amy D. Mutter, RHU; federal and state legislative chair, Katharine D. Travis, Scott Benefit Services; HUPAC state representative, Charles A. Webb, RHU PAHM, Innovative Insurance Group; professional development chair, Tyler Goodman, Innovative Insurance Group; marketing and communications chair, Lynn Atkinson, independent insurance broker; and awards chair, Candy Gladden, Innovative Insurance Group.

MEDICAL

Dr. Sara Chehreh has joined The Community Health Center of the New River Valley (CHCNRV). She will see patients in the Christiansburg office.

OTHER

Building Commissioner Neil Holland has retired from the city of Roanoke after more than 38 years of service.

Holland started working for the city in 1985, when he was hired as the Cross Connection inspector. After serving in various other roles, Holland was appointed by the city manager as building commissioner in 2014, the position he maintained until his retirement. Tommy Hahn has been appointed to the role of acting building official.