EDUCATION

Mary Burrows has been named the new director of the Virginia Agricultural Experiment Station. Burrows also serves as the associate dean for research in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech.

Sandee Cheynet has been promoted to associate vice president of human resources at Virginia Tech.

Jamie Edgin Swanson has been named chair of the Virginia Tech College of Science’s department of psychology.

Saonee Sarker, who became dean of the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech on July 1, has been honored with the title of Richard E. Sorenson Dean by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

FINANCIAL

Chris Frazier has been promoted to Southwest regional sales and lending manager for Farm Credit of the Virginias.

REAL ESTATE

Kit Hale, CEO and principal broker of MKB, REALTORS, has been appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to the Virginia Real Estate Board.