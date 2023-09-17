EDUCATION

Rosemary Blieszner has been conferred the title of dean emerita and alumni distinguished professor emerita of human development and family science by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors. Blieszner has served the university in various roles, including as associate director of the Center for Gerontology; dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences; and as interim dean of the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design.

Hollins University’s Office of Graduate Programs and Continuing Studies has named Elizabeth Dulemba as the new program director for the university’s graduate programs in children’s literature, writing, and illustration. Dulemba will provide leadership for and oversight of the university’s existing children’s literature programs and develop new initiatives. She previously served as program director and associate professor of illustration at Winthrop University.

Randal Fullhart, the commandant for Virginia Tech’s Corps of Cadets and a retired major general in the U.S. Air Force, has announced that he will be retiring from his post on July 1, 2024 after 13 years in the role. His tenure will be the longest term of a commandant of cadets in corps history. Fullhart decided to make his decision public now to give officials time to name his replacement and to assist the new commandant during the transition period.

Brennan Shepard has been named chief of staff for university operations at Virginia Tech. In his new role, Shepard will lead critical projects and advance the priorities and initiatives of the office and the division.

Roanoke College has selected Terrell Smith as its first director of marching and spirit bands. Smith brings 16 years of experience in music instruction and band program leadership to the role. He previously served as director of athletic bands at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

LAW

The law office of Glenn Robinson Cathey Memmer & Skaff has announced that Mary Beth Nash and Logan Bartley have joined the firm.

