EDUCATION

Anna Goltz has joined the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation as philanthropy relations officer.

Rachael Budowle has joined Virginia Tech’s Honors College faculty as its newest collegiate assistant professor.

LAW

Martin, Hopkins & Lemon, P.C. has announced that Stephen W. Lemon has been named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2024 in the area of real estate law.

The Virginia law firm Gentry Locke has been recognized among the Vault 2024 “Top 150 Under 150” list, marking the firm’s sixth consecutive year of recognition. The firm has 79 lawyers and offices in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Richmond and Norfolk.

Four attorneys at the law firm of Frith, Anderson + Peake have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers in America®:

Katherine C. Londos — personal injury litigation – defendants

Sean C. Workowski — litigation – insurance

Phillip V. Anderson — insurance law, personal injury litigation – defendants, litigation – insurance

Anderson has also been chosen as a “2024 Lawyer of the Year” in the practice of personal injury litigation – defendants in Roanoke. Only one lawyer is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” for each specialty and location.

Nathan H. Schnetzler — Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.

OTHERDavid Johns has been hired as director of fund development for Total Action for Progress (TAP). The position will make it possible to fund more services and programs for people in need in the 11 jurisdictions TAP serves in Southwest Virginia. Johns is a former president of Ferrum College.

Michael J. Martin, who retired from Virginia Tech, is working under contract with the Sri Lanka Ministry of Education AHEAD program to find commercialization partners for six inventions from universities in the country. At Tech, Martin was accountable for the commercialization and licensing of the inventions that resulted from research at the university.

