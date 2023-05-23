Botetourt County manufacturer Altec plans to add jobs in an upcoming expansion, state officials announced Tuesday.
Altec is a Birmingham, Ala., based supplier of equipment and services to the electric utility, telecommunications, lighting and signs, tree care and contractor markets. It has produced bucket trucks in Botetourt County since 2001 and is planning a new production line, company spokesman Mark Wegel said.
The company plans to hire 150 people and spend $1.4 million on the project, said a press release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This story will be updated.