The restaurant chain Bubba’s 33 plans to open at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.

Bubba’s 33 belongs to Louisville, Kentucky, based Texas Roadhouse Inc. and serves burgers, pizza, wings and more in a sports-bar atmosphere that the chain refers to as a “garage bar.”

Crews will demolish the former Abuelo’s Mexican eatery at the mall and build the new Bubba’s 33 there in time for an early 2024 opening, a press release said. It seeks to hire 200 employees.

The Texas Roadhouse company earned $269.8 million on revenue of $4 billion in 2022 and finished the year with 40 Bubba’s locations and 552 Texas Roadhouses, a regulatory filing said.