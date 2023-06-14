The New River Valley reeled in two economic growth catches this week: The state will help Montgomery County and Christiansburg pay to prepare a site for a future major employer who has yet to be identified. In addition, a company announced an expansion in Pulaski County.

The company, Fireworks by Grucci, and its manufacturer, Pyrotechnique by Grucci, plan to expand into a building at ShaeDawn Industrial Park in Pulaski County, a state official announced.

Grucci produces entertainment fireworks and pyrotechnics for the U.S. military at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. It selected the Pulaski County property for greater assembly, storage and distribution capacity, the announcement said.

The state’s press release quoted Felix Grucci, CEO of Fireworks by Grucci and Pyrotechnique by Grucci, as calling the project a “long-term investment and expansion to Pulaski.”

It will cost $5.5 million and result in 45 new jobs, the announcement said.

Grucci’s future property was to be the U.S. manufacturing center for a company in Brazil called Koinonia Tapes and Foams. But the COVID-19 outbreak impeded those efforts and Koinonia discontinued the project, leaving a 30,000 building that Pulaski County had built available for a new user, according to Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

Consequently, Pulaski County ended up with a good outcome after a failed project.

“We’re really excited about what it means from a growth standpoint and also from a stability standpoint for what we consider a really great industrial partner,” Sweet said.

This week’s other announcement highlights Falling Branch Corporate Center in Christiansburg, which belongs to the Montgomery County Economic Development Authority.

A state entity, GO Virginia, contributed $324,000 to a mostly locally-funded effort to equip a vacant site for a future industrial user.

Montgomery County will contribute most of another $4.6 million that will be required, with Christiansburg contributing $300,000 to place utility lines to the site.

GO said the park will gain a 20-acre, flat building pad with water, sewer, natural gas and stormwater pipes, electricity and a road.

Brian Hamilton, Montgomery County's economic development director, said in a prepared release that “our goal is to work with companies, mainly existing industry, and have them grow in the community. Existing industry is the heart of Montgomery County.”