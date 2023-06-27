Hotels in the Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford metro area booked a third more revenue during the first five months of this year than during the same period of 2019, according to a post-pandemic health check of the hospitality industry.

Analysts at Old Dominion University compared total hotel sales during the first five months of 2019 to sales during the same period of this year for metropolitan statistical areas of the state. Hospitality data source STR furnished the data.

According to those snapshots taken four years apart, Blackburg’s hospitality sector posted revenue growth of 34% over the period, a sign of strong recovery from the pandemic slowdown. Blacksburg led the state, while Hampton Roads came in second at 27.4%. Northern Virginia was the only metro area in the state found still lagging in hotel sales.

The Lynchburg market rose 24%, according to the release from the Strome College of Business at Old Dominion University on Tuesday.

The Roanoke metro hotel market grew 11.6%, the data showed. The Roanoke Valley was a bit of an outlier in that the number of hotel rooms shrunk nearly 10% since 2019, but hotels successfully raised prices to achieve recovery.

The average daily rate paid for a Roanoke Valley hotel room rose from $88.71 during the first five months of 2019 to $106.50 during the first five months of this year. The Roanoke-area recovery “is not because of increased demand for hotels, but the fact that hotels are able to get higher rates and obviously this also means consumers are willing to pay higher rates,” said Vinod Agarwal, a professor of economics in the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at ODU.

Shrinkage in the Roanoke-area room supply can be attributed to the closure of a handful of hotels that Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge was able to identify. They include the Blue Ridge Hotel & Conference Center and Days Inn Civic Center in Roanoke and Howard Johnson motel in Daleville, which are being converted to apartments.

Roanoke’s Ramada Inn on Franklin Road was closed and demolished due to chronic flooding.

Blacksburg, in contrast, increased its room supply by 9.5%, the report said.