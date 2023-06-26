CHRISTIANSBURG — Despite some concerns in the community over its future, the Starlite Drive-in Theater plans to open at the end of the month and has even booked a lineup of movies for several weekends, said a person close to the decades-old institution.

The Starlite, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, usually opens its season during the spring — a period that former employee Jonathon Taylor said typically begins around Memorial Day weekend and runs until roughly Labor Day weekend.

However, the lines of cars frequently seen on Starlite Drive on weekend nights during this time of the year have been missing over the past several weeks, leading to speculation in the community about the future of the drive-in that has been family owned and operated since 1953.

Taylor said there have been a few reasons for the delay. He said the venue struggled with attendance last year. Then, he said, there have been some financial challenges in addition to owner Peggy Beasley dealing with health issues.

But Taylor said he, Beasley, and a friend of hers have been diligently working to prepare the drive-in for another season. He said they’ve spent nights and weekends performing maintenance, painting and cleaning up the snack bar area, among other duties.

“We’ve come a long way,” Taylor said.

Taylor, who said he works for a local college, said he was employed by the drive-in from 2013 to 2018. He said he started out ensuring patrons parked in the correct rows and later became responsible for putting the movies together and running the projector.

Taylor quelled rumors and made an effort to assuage community concerns over the Starlite earlier this month when he put up a post on Facebook to address a few points about the drive-in. Among the points he stressed is that the drive-in — despite not being currently open — has not been sold and is still under Beasley’s ownership.

Taylor, who pointed out that he had talked to Beasley for a few hours the previous day, included a poll in the post and invited people to leave comments.

“The outcome of this poll and continued community support will determine the future of the Starlite Drive-in. Peggy wants nothing more than to keep it open, but decreased community support has hampered her ability to do so,” Taylor wrote. “This may be the last time we have the ability to keep a community gem open. Please feel free to select multiple [responses] and comment below, please be civil.”

The response selected the most—46% of respondents, according to the results of the poll posted in the Everything Christiansburg group on June 11—was a call to keep the drive-in open with a promise of support from the respondents.

More than 500 people either commented on or engaged with the post within the first 15 minutes, Taylor said. The number of comments and engagements grew to about 5,000 over the next two days, before eventually reaching just under 6,000, he said.

Taylor said they received some good suggestions. One they plan to implement is the employment of car hops to handle mobile ordering in the yard and deliver the food, he said. They plan to use two servers outside, he said.

Taylor said they’re also shrinking the menu to streamline the concession stand. He said they’re removing the funnel cakes due to them being time consuming.

Taylor, however, said they’re keeping other long-time favorites such as the hot dogs and chili, as well as the French fries and candy. He said they’re also bringing in larger containers for the popcorn.

As far as the showings, Taylor said the drive-in plans to have a soft opening on the evening of June 29 with a sneak preview of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” That movie will be shown for the main opening weekend starting on June 30, he said.

Movies are booked for the next few weekends following the June 30 opening, he said. They include “The Little Mermaid” — the recently-released live adaption — “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and “Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One.”

The opening delay adds to what has been somewhat of a challenging run for Starlite the past several years.

In 2016, the Starlite ended its long use of car-mounted speakers due to patrons frequently damaging the devices over the years and the high costs of repairing the antique items. The drive-in transitioned to using loud speakers for the movies, but the change triggered a legal battle with the town of Christiansburg over the noise caused by the new system.

Although the Starlite emerged victorious in court, the outcome prompted Christiansburg to draw up new noise measures that the drive-in had to abide.

Taylor said there is a long-term hope to bring back the car-mounted speakers. He, however, said funds will need to be raised and the drive-in needs about $25,000 for the project.

The drive-in’s Facebook page and website should be up no later than Saturday this week, Taylor said.

The Starlite’s 70th season is a milestone that Taylor said prompted him to do everything in his power to keep the drive-in open.

Taylor spoke about Beasley’s family building and opening the drive-in the 1950s and how she eventually took it over after having already long worked for the family business.

“There’s a lot of family history in that drive-in,” Taylor said. “I like to do what I can for Peggy to keep it going.”

The Starlite is one of six remaining drive-ins in Virginia, according to driveinmovie.com, a site that maintains a searchable database of drive-in theaters in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The Starlite has increasingly become an antique over time due to the decline of drive-ins over the decades.

About 330 drive-in theaters remain in operation in the U.S., far less than the 4,000 that existed during their peak in the late 1950s, according to driveinmovie.com.