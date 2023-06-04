Norfolk Southern Corp. hired an outside consultant for guidance on safety, declaring in a statement signed by its CEO and by union officials that the railroad "can do better."

Politico reported in March on what it said had been a steep rise in Norfolk Southern’s accident rate from 2013 and 2022, even before a severe crash in a small Ohio community drew scrutiny of regulators who launched their own investigations of the incident and of the company's safety culture.

In the latest development, railroad officials said May 25 they hired the design, engineering and project management consultant Atkins Nuclear Secured to independently review the railroad safety efforts. Atkins has clients in the nuclear energy industry. The railroad has Roanoke roots and at one time operated a regional headquarters here.

"The entire Norfolk Southern team is deeply committed to being an even safer railroad. The nuclear industry is the gold standard for industrial safety, and we intend to set the gold standard for the railroad industry," railroad CEO Alan Shaw said in a prepared release.

A joint statement to rail emplloyees by the railroad and 12 labor unions asserted that railroads "are the safest way to move freight over land. We can do better."

The two sides pledged to work together on a comprehensive review, admitting "we won't agree on everything. That's okay. Our belief in the importance of safety unites us."