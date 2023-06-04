Norfolk Southern Corp. hired an outside consultant for guidance on safety, declaring in a statement signed by its CEO and by union officials that the railroad “can do better.”

Politico reported in March on what it said had been a steep rise in Norfolk Southern’s accident rate from 2013 and 2022, even before a severe crash in a small Ohio community drew scrutiny of regulators who launched their own investigations of the incident and of the company’s safety culture.

In the latest development, railroad officials said May 25 they hired the design, engineering and project management consultant Atkins Nuclear Secured to independently review the railroad safety efforts. Atkins has clients in the nuclear energy industry. The railroad has Roanoke roots and at one time operated a regional headquarters here.

“The entire Norfolk Southern team is deeply committed to being an even safer railroad. The nuclear industry is the gold standard for industrial safety, and we intend to set the gold standard for the railroad industry,” railroad CEO Alan Shaw said in a prepared release.

A joint statement to rail emplloyees by the railroad and 12 labor unions asserted that railroads “are the safest way to move freight over land. We can do better.”

The two sides pledged to work together on a comprehensive review, admitting “we won’t agree on everything. That’s okay. Our belief in the importance of safety unites us.”

Gauntlet names winners

The Gauntlet business plan competition, which attracts entrerpreneurs from statewide, named this year’s 45 winners, among them a Martinsville wellness center.

The top prize went to owners of The Wellness Bar in uptown Martinsville, described as a “IV hydration and vitamin lounge,” for their plan to open a second location at a place to be announced, said Kathy Deacon, vice president of business and resource development at The Advancement Foundation. The foundation runs the contest.

The Martinsville Bulletin reported a year ago that Mandi and Travis Hundley established the business with three “drip” chairs for administration of intravenous fluids, an oxygen bar, salt cave and related services. They took home a Gauntlet prize of $23,690, an announcement said.

About 125 people and teams entered the competition and 45 completed the 10-class program and drafted business plans to graduate. They split more than $300,000 in cash and in-kind awards provided by sponsors. The lead sponsor was State Farm, the announcement said.

Not every winning contestant has opened for business, though some have and those that have not plan to. Each will receive continued mentoring and support if interested, Deacon said.

Judges ranked the winners into four categories. According to the announcement, in the leading, or platinum, category, the winners and their company names starting with number one, were the Hundleys; Dirk Moore, Blue Hills Natural Food Market; Mikayla Hansen, Mountain Momma Maternity Support; Melissa DeKerlegand, Holy Heaven Cookie Co.; Jan Brown & Melissa Hubbard, Whistle Pig Country Store; April Jones, Life Care Coordinators; Sarah Bidwell, Wills on Wheels of Virginia; Natalie Karnes, Karnes Confections doing business as Tailgate Baker; Lindsay Demshar, Sugared Edge Confections; Adam Kenny and Michele Kenny, Hamilton Roots; Jenny Wilen, Love & Butter; Jennifer Prevette, The Burg Box.

More details can be found at https://theadvancementfoundation.org.

Facade grants available in Southeast

The city is offering to pay half the cost of exterior upgrades up to $16,000 for housing units located in the 600 block through the 1200 block of Jamison Avenue.

The facade grant program dovetails with ongoing municipal investments efforts in the Belmont and Fallon neighborhoods.

Details are available by contacting officials at (540) 400-0959 or facade@renovateall.org.