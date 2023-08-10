Northwest Ace Hardware once again teamed up with the Salem Fair to make a donation to a non-profit organization.

In June, fair fans purchased the Megapass unlimited ride tickets at area Northwest Ace stores in the region, at the Salem Civic Center box office and online. The number of ticket purchases before the start of the fair enabled the Overstreet family, that owns and operates the local Northwest Ace chain of hardware stores, to donate $6,345 to 127 Place.

“Northwest Ace Hardware is honored to once again make this award to 127 Place as a way of recognizing how its workers and volunteers are improving the lives of children in our hometowns and communities,” said Nathan Overstreet, NW Ace Hardware Vice President. “Our relationship with the Salem Fair has enabled us to collectively impact some folks we may not have otherwise reached.”

The 35th Salem Fair attracted visitors from Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia during its 12-day run at the Taliaferro Complex.

This year’s fair featured a visit from Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a 50 percent jump in the sale of those advance unlimited ride tickets, according to a news release about the donation.

The organization 127 Place has a goal of helping children who are unable to help themselves. The members strive daily to positively impact the lives of vulnerable children, their families, their communities, and the world.

“As I mentioned last year when we were humbled by this honor, Roanoke has the largest foster care population in the state,” Ray Moore, 127 Place Founder and board member, said in the release. “We want to keep kids from entering foster care in the first place, and that means we must go the extra mile to support the extended family members who fill the gap. This donation will help us accomplish that goal.”

Currently, there are approximately 5,000 children in foster care in Virginia. In most cases, the brokenness of family disruption is not something they chose, but rather something that happened to them.

“This is yet another way the generosity of our fairgoers makes a difference beyond the midway,” said Carey Harveycutter, Salem Fair Manager. “More than 2,500 pairs of socks were donated at the gate for the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet, and a record 4,723 pounds of food was collected for the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry. We are thankful the fair can impact the community in this manner and especially honored that we can assist 127 Place.”