Sunday, and again on Monday, my email inbox has been flooded with woeful tales about long-planned ocean-cruise vacations that were suddenly scotched for various reasons — and difficulty travelers have had procuring refunds.

Those were spurred by Sunday’s column, about the Thompson family from Roanoke, who prepaid nearly $61,000 for a luxurious seven-day cruise to Alaska, plus a five-day land package, leaving from Canada late in June.

All seven members of the Thompson clan missed their entire vacation with Norwegian Cruise Line. That happened because the first of two flights NCL booked them on (out of Greensboro, on the day the ship departed) was canceled. The family tried, but failed to get to Vancouver before the ship departed. But they made it only as far as Seattle.

Norwegian refunded the family $2,500 of their $60,619.17 vacation package cost, for taxes and tips they had prepaid with that package. That left the family out more than $58,000.

The cruise operator told me the family should have purchased trip-protection insurance.

“It is because of unexpected situations, such as this, that we strongly recommend guests obtain travel protection insurance. Without travel protection, we are unable to provide an exception to our cancelation fee policy,” Norwegian’s public relations department said in an email Friday.

But Monica DeGraff of Golden, Colorado — another unhappy NCL traveler who missed a different cruise out of Rome for the same reason — told me she’d purchased trip insurance through NCL but it did her little good.

DeGraff’s insurance policy’s maximum benefit because of airline delays was $500 per traveler — on a three-person vacation for which DeGraff had prepaid more than $11,000.

There are many, many more stories. One was from Steve and Rachel Keener, a Rocky Mount couple. Through Norwegian, they booked an Alaska cruise plus land package aboard the Norwegian Jewel leaving Vancouver on June 12, just a couple of weeks before the Thompsons.

Their story is very similar.

The Keeners paid NCL almost $7,000 in advance for their vacation. Norwegian booked them flying out of Roanoke at 5:40 a.m. June 12, Rachel said. Unlike the Thompsons, the Keeners purchased trip insurance through Norwegian. That cost $494 total.

The Keener’s first flight from Roanoke to Atlanta was canceled. And neither Norwegian Cruise Line nor Delta could get them to Vancouver in time. So the Keeners called NCL’s Guest Experience department.

A rep told them, “We’re going to cancel your cruise because you can’t get there,’” Rachel Keener told me. “I replied, ‘I’m not canceling the cruise. You can’t get me there.”

Norwegian refunded them $1,089 for taxes and gratuities they had prepaid, but nothing else, Rachel said. When the Keeners sought reimbursement through trip insurance, the insurance company told them the policy covered only cancellations resulting from death, illness or bankruptcy.

“We just wanted our money back, after which we’d never cruise with Norwegian again,” Rachel Keener told me. The Keeners continued to complain — Rachel estimated she has contacted NCL roughly 50 times.

At one point, Rachel said, the cruise operator offered a $2,500 credit for a future cruise, which left her dissatisfied. Then last week, Rachel said, she complained to the credit card issuer she and Steve used to pay for their vacation.

Suddenly and seemingly out of the blue, on Monday morning NCL sent the Keeners an email offering a larger credit for future cruise travel. Combined with their partial refund, that almost makes up for the $7,000 the couple spent, which is a more suitable settlement.

Keener said for their future cruise with Norwegian, they will book their own flights. Those generally cost more but leave a traveler more in control than with flights booked by cruise lines. (Cruise-arranged flights often cost less, because the cruise line is buying tickets in bulk. But the tickets also come with many more restrictions.)

Several of the 80-plus emails I’ve received since writing about the Thompson’s plight recommended they seek a refund by disputing the charges with their credit-card issuers. (They paid for the trip using two different credit cards.)

Also, some cards confer automatic travel insurance protection when customers buy travel through a card. For that reason, the Thompsons should check and see if their cards will cover their loss, readers noted.

Bob Hart of Salem told me a very different story, with an entirely different outcome, about a flight-delay problem for a European cruise he booked through Viking Cruises.

“We booked a Budapest to Amsterdam [cruise], with travel insurance and Viking making flight arrangements out of Miami (we drove down to leave our dog off). Our British Air flight was delayed one day while a part for the plane had to be flown in,” Hart wrote.

“British Air put us up for the night, flew us out the next day, and reimbursed our airfare. Viking picked us up at the airport and took us to the boat, holding it briefly for us to arrive. The day in Budapest that we missed was covered by the travel insurance,” Hart added.

“I recommend Viking Cruises for many reasons (we have taken four),” wrote Sharon Ellmore of Roanoke. “But the latest trip shows how well they consider their guests.

“We also booked an Alaskan cruise departing from Anchorage. Due to the tightness of flight schedules, Viking flew us out a day early and housed us in a Sheraton in Seattle at their expense,” Ellmore wrote. “Our return flight also didn’t conform to the ship’s arrival. Viking housed us in a Vancouver hotel at their expense and even provided Starbucks breakfast for a 6 a.m, transfer to the airport. I am very impressed with Viking and would never travel with another line.”

Reader Justin Gill suggested the Thompsons file a complaint with the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission at https://www.fmc.gov/resources-services/cruise-passenger-assistance/

It’s unclear to me whether that would be a good avenue for the family, though, considering their cruise originated in Canada. Others suggested complained to the Virginia Attorney General’s consumer-protection division.

Scott Kinney of Atlanta wrote that he worked on cruise ships for 30 years, including on Norwegian in the 1980s, when the company was still based in Norway. (Now it’s based in Florida.)

“I would have encouraged Dr. Thompson to take out trip insurance from some other reputable trip insurance company different from the one offered by NCL,” Kinney wrote. “One which could provide them with a full refund should they not be able to take the cruise, due to reasons beyond their control,” he added.

“I was a travel consultant for years and my rule of thumb is ‘do not purchase a cruise line’s travel protection plan,’” wrote Jim Sweeney. Instead, “shop around,” he added.

Steve Helveston noted there are insurance agencies that specialize in travel insurance.

“I always purchase trip insurance for expensive trips, but WHO you get it from is critical. You really have to know the right place,” Helveston wrote. The Hampton Roads resident recommends an agency called Tripinsurancestore.com, which is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has an A+ rating.

The owner, “runs his business straight up and only sells insurance from companies he knows will honor their contracts. His site is chock full of the ins and outs of trip insurance and horror stories of people who didn’t know what they were doing,” Helveston wrote.

That’s all the space we have for today’s column, folks.

But stay tuned — based all the stories still coming into my inbox, you may be reading more about cruise vacation nightmares soon.