Onward NRV reported earlier this month reaching 73% of its private-sector fundraising goal of $2 million to fund operations through mid-2028.

The fundraising began in November 2022 and now enters a public phase. The results were released June 8 at the organization’s quarterly investor event at The Highlander Hotel in Radford, with nearly 100 people present.

Additional, the organization, previously the New River Valley Economic Development Alliance, seeks $1 million in government support for the upcoming five-year period.

Sixty-eight investors have committed money to the campaign, which is led by CEO Bill Flattery of Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and President Pat Huber of New River Community College.

A new strategic plan, which has been completed, is due to appear on the organization’s website soon. It can be found at https://www.onwardnrv.org.

The NRV business community exceeded the capital investment goals and met the job-creation goals in the organization’s most recent five-year plan, the one covering 2018 through mid-2023, according to Executive Director Katie Boswell.

Onward NRV is a public-private economic development organization whose mission is to attract and retain jobs, investment and talent the valley.