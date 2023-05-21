The New River Valley Home Builders Association recently presented its 2022 Excellence in Building Awards.

NRVHBA President Justin Boyle, CFO of Green Valley Builders, announced the winners at their annual gala on April 28.

Awards were presented in eight different categories. Nominees are required to submit design plans, letters of satisfaction from clients, and before-and-after photos. Winners are selected by members of the association.

Among the Design Excellence Awards:

White Builders Inc. won the Best Kitchen category.

Slate Creek Builders won Best Remodeled Home.

Back to Nature Landscaping & Construction won the Best Outdoor Living award for the sixth year in a row.

Tyris Homes won the Best Bath category, and was awarded the Best New Home for the second year in a row.

Stephanie Bell of Foresight Design Services won the 2022 Association Service Award for her outstanding committee and volunteer work throughout 2022.

Brown Insurance was recognized as NRVHBA Associate Member of the Year, an awarded presented to a non-builder member for outstanding service and contributions to the industry and the association.

Tyris Homes won the coveted Builder of the Year for building and operating with quality and integrity in mind, their consideration of community impact when planning and building, and having a high customer satisfaction rating.

“On behalf of our Tyris family, I would like to thank everyone from the NRVHBA for this honor,” said Tyris Homes Vice President Cat White. “It would not be possible without the hard work of our dedicated partners, our vendors, subcontractors, and the collaborative efforts with our clients.”

Ed Tuchler, owner of Shelter Alternatives, was the winner of the inaugural NRVHBA Legacy Award, recognizing a member of the association for long-term outstanding service and meaningful contributions to the industry.

“Ed Tuchler and Shelter Alternatives have been an integral part of the NRVHBA and the New River Valley building industry,” association president Boyle said. “We are so grateful for his service and guidance over the last 20 years.

“We are also so proud of all of our award nominees and winners from the 2022 Excellence in Building Awards,” he continued. “It goes without saying that we have some truly talented people and companies that represent the best of the NRV in construction.”

To see a full list of nominees and winners, go to www.nrvhba.com/awards.

- The Roanoke Times