BLACKSBURG — Seth Davis’ background is in music and theater and he is a self-avowed film buff and history “nerd,” which he said are personal interests and experiences that make him feel very much at home at the Lyric Theatre.

“It’s a perfect combination of all the things I’m passionate about,” said Davis while seated in the middle of the venue’s auditorium.

The Lyric Council Board of Directors recently announced their selection of Davis, 38, as the new executive director of the historic College Avenue movie theater. He said he’s set to officially begin his duties on June 1.

Davis replaces long-time director Susan Mattingly, who announced her retirement earlier this year after spending more than two decades at the helm. Mattingly’s retirement will be effective at the end of this month.

Mattingly, who became director just as the Lyric was emerging out of a dark period, is also a current member of the Blacksburg Town Council.

Davis said his immediate plan is to assess what’s going well and to ultimately try to build on the foundation that already exists. He said there are some ideas in the works with the hopes to boost patrons’ experiences, particularly in light of the impacts from the pandemic and the growth of streaming.

Davis said the unique experience at the Lyric can be enhanced.

“You can get an experience here you can’t get at home or at a megaplex,” he said.

The Lyric, a nonprofit organization, is known to moviegoers for its showings of more arthouse and critically-acclaimed mainstream films and frequently serves as a venue for community events.

In addition to movies, the Lyric has shown broadcasted events such as World Cup games and the royal wedding of England’s Prince William and Kate Middleton. Several years ago, it hosted a visit from the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Mattingly, in an interview not too long after her retirement announcement, said some of the new direction the Lyric is looking at is a great reliance on the live and community events the venue has long hosted. She previously said an ongoing transition within the film industry has created an opportune time to consider and try out some fresh ideas.

Davis and one Lyric Council member interviewed this week echoed those points.

The Lyric fills an artistic gap and provides a space for community engagements and social activities, Davis said.

One encouraging sign was the venue selling out during some recent live entertainment events, one of which involved guitarist Leo Kottke, said Kevin Wills, the Lyric Council’s vice chairman.

Establishments such as the Lyric are also now getting greater opportunities with first run movies, which the bigger movie theaters usually had first showings on in the past, Wills said. But many larger theaters, which are struggling with attendance, have passed on a number of first run movies in recent times, he said.

The Lyric is happy to have Davis on board, and the new director comes with all the right knowledge, passion and energy, Wills said.

“The board is really confident in his abilities,” Wills said. “Seth stood out, for many reasons.”

Wills said the Lyric Council considering at least five candidates in a search he said went as far as Texas. In addition to theater management experience, he said it was also important to find someone adept at other key activities such as capital campaigns and arranging live music, the latter of which they hope to do more of in the future.

“We’re just very pleased to have him. We’re all excited,” Wills said.

Davis’ background includes spending the past 10 years as the resident music director of the Mill Mountain Theatre in Roanoke, where he also served as a teacher at the conservatory.

Davis was also the property manager for the historic Patrick Henry building in downtown Roanoke, a venue he noted is close in age to the present day Lyric in Blacksburg.

Davis, a Georgia native, worked for a number of regional theaters in the Atlanta area prior to coming to Southwest Virginia. He said he was a music director for the drama departments at Georgia Tech and Oglethorpe University.

Davis studied music as an undergrad at Clayton State University and is currently pursuing a master of art in English at Southern New Hampshire University.