CHRISTIANSBURG — Paid parking has arrived downtown.

Last year, a firm linked to property investor and local history enthusiast Bob Poff purchased a lot adjacent to the old bank building that now houses the Montgomery Museum of Art & History.

The firm, MP3 LLC, bought the approximately 1 acre off of North Franklin Street that Poff said had previously been used by the now closed Wells Fargo branch for its remote drive-thru and ATM building and parking for its customers and staff.

“Since before closing on the property, consideration has been given to charging a monthly fee for those wishing to park on the parking lot,” Poff wrote in an email this past week. “The decision to charge for parking was not taken lightly. However, it readily became apparent that MP3 needed to cover its out-of-pocket costs.”

Unlike other businesses that offer free parking for their customers, MP3 doesn’t have an associated business, Poff said.

The property’s sale price when MP3 took over was $351,600, according to Montgomery County property records. The amount is significantly less than the approximately $1 million sale price shown when the property previously changed hands in 2015.

The lot has received some attention on social media in recent weeks, with some people pointing out the payment requirement. Some Facebook users, however, noted that the property is privately owned and voiced understanding for the owner’s desire to generate some revenue.

Unlike in neighboring Blacksburg, paid parking accessible to the general public had not existed in Christiansburg until the establishment of the lot owned by MP3. Christiansburg leaders for decades have continually discussed how to get more people to come downtown — particularly at night and on the weekends.

The town is unaware of any additional paid private parking lots downtown, said Christiansburg spokeswoman Christina Edney.

There are currently no further development plans for the property, Poff said.

Excluding maintenance and snow removal, expenses for real estate taxes, stormwater management fees and insurance total $4,982 for this year, Poff said.

“In order to cover some of these expenses MP3 LLC has entered into an agreement for a third party to handle collection of parking fees,” he wrote. “There are options for hourly and monthly pay parking.”

The lot shows just under 20 marked spaces, according to an overhead view on the county’s online geographic information system platform.