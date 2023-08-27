Roanoke code enforcement has cited the operator of a downtown parking garage where the elevator hasn’t worked in at least four years.

Just steps from the Amtrak train platform, the privately owned Roanoke Station Parking Garage was ordered on July 27 to fix the elevator by Monday. But a quick resolution appeared in doubt after an owner’s representative said the machinery could be beyond repair.

The single elevator at the five-story garage last worked four and a half years ago, according to information from Jeffrey White, Roanoke’s acting code compliance administrator.

Will Trinkle, who said he owns the garage, said he has restricted parking to the first three floors and added that most parkers use the first or second floor, reducing the need for an elevator. But a repair order issued by the city cites a building code provision that holds that in buildings with one or more elevators, at least one must work.

Roanoke officials cited the garage over the inoperative elevator in 2019, but the case bogged down and was dropped. This time, the city intends to summons the owner of the garage, Merchants Parking Co., according to real estate records, to court if the equipment isn’t fixed, White said.

Trinkle, who said he owns Merchants Parking, confirmed the elevator has been out of service since before the pandemic. He said a tenant that leased the garage at 33 Salem Ave. S.W. had issues maintaining the elevator, which broke down and was turned off. More recently, a roof leak admitted water to the elevator shaft. A contractor summoned for help failed to show up.

“At this point, I don’t have a lot of hope for it working,” he said.

There are stairs. But taking the stairs requires enduring an awful stench. Trinkle said people who he suspects live on the streets enter the open-air parking garage to use the stairwell as a bathroom. The company has tried multiple times without success “to keep them out,” he added.

Last year, the garage installed a security camera system. All but two of 28 newly installed cameras were deliberately broken by unknown people, Trinkle said. In addition to those challenges, groups of people held unauthorized gatherings on the fifth floor, which offers stunning views of downtown and beyond. “They were having parties and raves on the roof,” he said. One or more graffiti artists decorated the fifth floor as well.

Between the camera system, graffiti removal and other items, Merchants Parking has spent an estimated $100,000 on the facility, Trinkle said. In the meantime, business conditions deteriorated during the pandemic and all but erased monthly revenue that once ran as high as $15,000, Trinkle said. Business has not returned to nearly that level and may not soon, he said.

Meanwhile, the city also plans to hold Merchants Parking to account for a breach of a metal grate or mesh installed to block vehicles from ascending to the fourth floor. There’s a hole “large enough for people to climb through,” city records said.

Trinkle, who has a downtown Roanoke home, said he intends to keep a closer eye on the facility since moving his office with C.W. Francis & Son into the Roanoke Station Parking Garage earlier this month. He expects a major redevelopment project across the street involving new apartments, retail and offices to improve business conditions for the garage and the area around it. The garage’s Salem Avenue storefront is leased to the redevelopment contractor, but will become available for a business tenant at completion of the redevelopment.

“I think there’s a lot of positive movement there,” Trinkle said.