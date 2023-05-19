Pulaski County officials and guests on Friday dedicated the new Experiential Center, an economic development tool designed to serve real estate developers and agents, human resources departments, economic developers, and talent recruiters.

The Pulaski County Experiential Center utilizes a space that previously housed the county Visitor’s Center. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Visitor’s Center received roughly 10,000 visitors each year; after the pandemic began, that number fell to just over 500, according to a news release about Friday's dedication.

A significant drop in visitation along with a decrease in overall need for the facility due to digital marketing mediums, prompted the strategic repurposing of the center.

Focusing on the “40-by-30” goal (40,000 people calling Pulaski their home by the year 2030), the Experiential Center was crafted to draw interest from people currently living outside of the county. The center includes three televisions cycling through scenic images of the county, a kitchen, a variety of seating areas and meeting spaces, as well as six boards showcasing six of the county’s highest values including industry, education, real-estate, parks and recreation, healthcare, and the outdoors.

“This center is just another example of the creativity we have in our county staff, administrative team, and the Board of Supervisors. It showcases the leadership and innovation that Pulaski County possesses, said Laura Walters, the county Board of Supervisors chairwoman, during the dedication.

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said: “This facility will comprehensively operate as the county’s marketing and sales center to help accelerate the growth of our workforce, the recruitment of talent, and ultimately our 40-by-30 goal. This new Center was designed with one primary purpose in mind, that purpose is to creatively support the comprehensive ‘people-recruitment’ efforts of Pulaski County and provide a people-recruitment center to meet the needs of the entire New River Valley and Mount Roger’s regions.”