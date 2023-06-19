Pulaski County officials expect an economic boost next month when a professional racing event that will be broadcast on ESPN comes to the race track near Fairlawn.

“It’s huge,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet when asked about the Superstar Racing Experience bringing one of its six races this summer to the recently renamed Pulaski County Motorsports Park off of Lee Highway.

While the New River Valley has been no stranger to significant sporting events — obviously with Virginia Tech football games being the most prominent example — Sweet said the SRX Series race on July 27 will be the largest pro event to come to this part of the region.

“It’s going to be a really big deal here,” he said.

For Pulaski County, the race is expected to bring in an influx of fans and activities that will provide a boost to the locality’s tourism industry.

“It puts us on a national map for professional sports, for professional racing,” Sweet said. “It’s really going to be a boon for our hospitality industry and our restaurants, our small business community. It has the potential to be big for a whole week.”

Fans coming to the race could end up staying a few days longer and enjoy some of the entertainment the area has to offer, Sweet said. He said the race will occur on a Thursday night, which he said creates an immediate opportunity for fans to spend the weekend in the area.

“There’s just a lot of potential to capture a lot of the residual opportunities from an event this large,” Sweet said.

Sweet said he expects to see a number of benefits resulting from the event.

For one, Sweet said, it gives the county some more credibility when it comes to hosting major events. He said it also brings more recognition to the race track itself as an outdoor venue. Then, he said, it offers the county an opportunity to show off its community.

The SRX Series debuted two years ago and is known for featuring drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds “with an emphasis on champion-level drivers,” as the series described itself in its announcement of the 2023 season.

The SRX Series features top drivers who have competed under NASCAR and the IndyCar Series, among other pro racing entities.

The drivers slated to take part in this year’s series include NASCAR great Kyle Busch, this year’s Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan and last year’s SRX Series winner Marco Andretti.

In a press release several months ago, SRX CEO Don Hawk said historic tracks are prioritized. He said the venue now known as the Pulaski County Motorsports Park was one track that had been on their radar for a while.

Sweet announced to the public last month that the county formed a strategic partnership with the Wallace Racing Group, which itself renamed the track that was until just over a month ago known as the Motor Mile Speedway.

Mark Ebert, president and CEO of the Wallace Racing Group, said the group took over operation of the track in late 2020 in preparation for the 2021 season.

“We have been building the Saturday night NASCAR Racing Series since then,” Ebert wrote in an email. “The opportunity for SRX came about in 2022 when we were introduced to SRX by Matt and David Hagan. We pursued that opportunity and are very excited to have SRX coming to the Pulaski County Motorsports Park.”

Matt Hagan is a champion pro drag racer, and his father David is the co-owner of the Christiansburg-based Shelor Motor Mile car dealership group.

When asked about what he believes the SRX Series found appealing about the racing venue near Fairlawn, Ebert said it’s a top track.

“I think the Pulaski County area appealed to SRX as a destination,” Ebert wrote. “It has certainly helped with our field of drivers, with NASCAR stars Kyle Busch and Brad Keslowski joining Tony Stewart, reigning Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and so many other legends in motorsports.”

Ebert continued: “The location and quality of the NRV [New River Valley] Airport right down the street had to help these stars fly in just 10 minutes from the track,” he wrote. “The beauty of this area should really shine that week as drivers and fans from all over join us.”

The upcoming race is an encouraging sign for Pulaski County, which has had somewhat of a mixed economic history over the past few decades — an issue local government officials and some developers have attempted to improve upon through various projects and initiatives in recent years.

“We’re firing on all cylinders. We’re establishing and growing our commercial base,” Sweet said about some of the recent activity in Pulaski County. “It’s only going to get better. There’s a lot of interest in our product here.”