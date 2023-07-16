The lights are back on in Norfolk Southern’s former shops.

The complex east of downtown Roanoke houses Genesis Rail Services. Not a railroad itself, Genesis maintains and builds track, manages derailments and handles heavy civil work on infrastructure such as culverts and bridges.

The company has leased a portion of the former East End Shops, an historic industrial site on Campbell Avenue that closed in the latter half of 2020 but remains intact.

Genesis opened a satellite location at the Campbell address in April 2022 and consolidated there in January, leaving Bluefield, West Virginia, where the company began 13 years ago. Its legal name is Genesis Rail Services II to reflect that a new owner bought Genesis in 2021.

What would a rail services company want with a huge locomotive facility that originated in 1884?

The company relies on a fleet of vehicles and heavy equipment that receive tuneups and repairs in the shop, keeping them ready to travel. It works in 27 states in the eastern half of the country. Its crew of 130 employees live in disparate locations with about 50 in the Roanoke area.

As it looks to utilize the 260,000 square feet of space it has leased, Genesis sees expansion possibilities in rail car work or general freight handling.

“We leased what we thought we could grow into in a five-year span,” Chief Operating Officer Thomas Hayden said. “Hopefully, we’ll write a next chapter for this facility. Certainly better than it falling to the ground.”

Hayden grew up in Vinton and spent 12 years at Norfolk Southern. He at one time managed mechanical operations for a major Norfolk Southern division that included the Roanoke area.

He joined Genesis Rail Services to start a mechanical services unit in 2020 and said the company is hiring. Its current openings including heavy equipment operator, class A commercial truck driver, thermite welder and general laborer.

The extensive brick industrial complex has been a physical and economic presence since Roanoke’s earliest days as a municipality created to house the Norfolk & Western Railway’s offices and rail facilities.

Between 1884 and 1953, the shops originally known as the Roanoke Machine Works were the community’s largest employer, producing 447 steam locomotives for the N&W, including the iconic J-class 611.

Norfolk Southern, the N&W corporate successor, began to downsize its operations at the East End in 2000 after more than 115 years of operation. Part of the once-bustling site sat empty until it was reoccupied by FreightCar America, which built rail cars at the shops starting in 2005.

In July 2019, FreightCar said it would close down its Roanoke operation. Two months later, it announcing the opening of an assembly plant in Mexico. In 2020, Norfolk Southern announced it would close the shops, eliminating the jobs of 85 of its employees still there, and relocate the work to a shop in Altoona, Pa.

The railroad cited a 48% drop in coal shipments since 2008 and an associated decline in the need for locomotives. It also closed a distribution center at the Campbell address.

The East End site was left cavernous and silent, until recently

For what comes next at Genesis, Hayden names several possibilities being discussed.

“There will be an opportunity to look at rail car repair and maintenance,” Hayden said. He said it’s not going to involve rail car construction.

In addition, Hayden said Genesis could unload general freight such as lumber, paper or steel coils brought in by rail and place it on trucks within its premises. Or, it could receive freight by truck and place it on an outbound train.

Genesis also looks to grow through acquisition, he said.

“How big could we get?” he asked. “We have some opportunity to take over more of this facility.”

A portion of what it isn’t using has been leased by others. They are Kraken Industries, which does coating and blasting, and Kidd Machine Works, Hayden said.

The deed to the shops still belongs to Norfolk Southern, which is based in Atlanta. Marc Nelson, who directs the Roanoke Department of Economic Development, said Norfolk Southern prefers to hold onto its operational real estate rather than sell it.

“Genesis is a good fit out there. It’s a compatible use with what Norfolk Southern wants out there,” Nelson said.

Norfolk Southern did not respond to a request for comment.