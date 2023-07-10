Newly established businesses based on health or science in western and central Virginia can apply now to enter the Regional Accelerator & Mentoring Program called RAMP this fall.

Those admitted to the program receive 12 weeks of training, free office space, access to industry experts, one-on-one mentoring and $20,000 in funding sponsored by the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corp., an announcement said.

Selection also entitles startups to free membership in the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, Virginia Bio and the Shenandoah Club.

RAMP, whose office is on South Jefferson Street, has supported new companies seeking to grow since 2017.

The application is online at https://ramprb.com.