CHRISTIANSBURG — The Uptown mall property is again for sale.

Uptown Christiansburg – formerly the New River Valley Mall – is one of a number of retail sites in town shown on the online property listings platform LoopNet.

The listing marks the latest turn for the more than three-decades old property, which at one time was one of the primary draws in the retail corridor built around North Franklin Street and Peppers Ferry Road.

The mall was renamed to Uptown Christiansburg about three years ago, a rebranding that occurred some months after it was bought by Houston-based real estate investment firm RockStep Capital.

The Christiansburg mall is one of a number of RockStep-owned properties branded with the Uptown name.

Andy Weiner, president and founder of RockStep, said the company decided to list the mall due to interest in the property.

“Basically, we have had a series of unsolicited offers on the property, and we thought the best way to deal with all the offers is to put the property officially on the market and let our broker deal with the interested parties,” Weiner wrote in an email Monday.

The mall has had somewhat of a mixed trajectory over the past decade or so, a period that has on a greater scale seen a continued decline in mall operations nationwide as online retail activities have surged.

The property is located in the town's fast-growing northwest section, an area that includes the revamped Christiansburg Marketplace and new multipurpose park that is set to open soon. The mall area is also the targeted site for a future passenger rail station.

While the Christiansburg mall has lost a few key tenants over the years, it has gained some in more recent times and they have included entities that reflected efforts to diversify the property’s uses amid a changing landscape.

The mall experienced an uptick in new tenants during the late 2010s. The new arrivals at the time included conventional occupants such as retailers Kirkland’s and Ulta Beauty, but also gym chain Planet Fitness and Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum.

In 2017, the mall lost one of its anchor tenants, JCPenney, which occupied space that was redesigned for Ulta and Kirkland’s. About a decade ago, the mall lost Sears, which was replaced a few years later by department store chain Kohl’s.

Other tenants that left the property within the past decade included apparel retailers The Gap, PacSun and Aeropostale, each of which were once common fixtures in malls across the country.

The mall’s assessed value has also dropped over the past several years.

When an affiliate of global asset management firm Farallon Capital Management LLC bought the 54-acre property for $27 million in 2016, it was at the time valued at $57 million for tax purposes.

The mall has a current valuation of $17.4 million, according to Montgomery County property records. RockStep bought the mall during the fall of 2019 at a sale price of $21.6 million, county records show.

The mall’s past owner, the Farallon affiliate, also sold the adjacent Regal New River Valley movie theater property in 2018 for just under $13 million to a Phoenix-based company that news reports say was later acquired by Realty Income Corp. of San Diego.

RockStep didn’t immediately return requests for comment on the mall’s listing.

National news reports earlier this year said the number of malls nationwide fell from roughly 2,500 during the 1980s to around 700 now and that less than 200 are expected to still be around over the following decade.