Restaurants opening across the region invite dinners to slurp, sip, savor. Read to the end of today’s column for reactions from a sportsbar owner whose business fire officials said was set on fire last week.

Noodles & Company opened June 30 at Marketplace Shopping Center in Christiansburg, a spokeswoman said.

The company out of Broomfield, Colo., calls itself a leader in the fast casual lunch and dinner restaurant sector. Patrons choose from a menu of about 20 items the company describes as “globally inspired” and “customizable” and spend, on average, $12.50 a visit.

Highlights from the online menu, for $7 apiece, are Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Japanese Pan Noodles, Pesto Cavatappi, The Med Salad, Pasta Fresca, Spaghetti with Marina and Buttered Noodles.

The chain is doing more business at its restaurants, which totaled 460 at the end of 2022, but losing money; one cause is said to be higher costs for such items as chicken, utilities and employees, according to a recent securities filing.

Juice store opensFruits & Roots has opened on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke selling juices, smoothies, bowls and snacks made to be highly nutritious.

Owner Christy Dilcher said she and her husband Jimmy vended bottled juice at the Roanoke City Farmers Market for the past 14 months and moved into the new store June 13.

The shop specializes in raw, organic, vegan, gluten-free, plant-based products to eat in the dining room, which seats about 16 people, or take out.

“It’s all about your health. You can heal your body with what you put in it,” Dilcher said.

Previously, the business made its products at a rented commercial kitchen in Vinton. Now it has a kitchen of its own.

Downtown Salem

eatery openingBrood Restaurant & Bar was scheduled to open this past week in downtown Salem.

The restaurant seats 42 people in its dining room and nine at its bar for “casual fine dining” from a menu of southern-inspired food. We’re not talking about fried chicken and roast beef, according to Crenshaw Reed, but dishes such as braised short ribs. “We have Belgium-style mussels and frites as an appetizer,” he said.

Reed said he and Ted and Lindsay Polfelt — all three co-owners — “have been in the restaurant business about 20 years together, working for different establishments, and finally had an opportunity to do something on our own.”

Blacksburg breakfast spot coming

Eggs Up Grill plans to open in Blacksburg this fall, according to a release from publicist Cecily Sorensen.

The business is being put together at 1349 S. Main St. by Darren and Samantha Gilreath and will be associated with a corporation by the same name based in Spartanburg, S.C., the release said.

“The Gilreaths moved to the area after lengthy careers in the railroad industry in Kentucky. Samantha is currently a local school teacher and Darren is the third generation to run the Christmas tree farm his family founded in 1962. Samantha says they also had a lifelong dream to own a restaurant and discovered Eggs Up Grill when visiting a cousin who owns a franchise in North Carolina,” the release said.

Sports bar experiences fire

The owner of a fire-damaged restaurant in Roanoke County was unsure last week when she would be able to reopen.

“Everything is still under investigation as far as who set the fire,” said Kay Phelps, owner of Xtr3me Sportsbar & Grill, on Tuesday. Phelps said she was working with her insurer and authorities to manage the situation.

Firefighters spent 25 minutes controlling a fire early Monday at Brookside Shopping Center. Investigators said later that the fire began in Xtr3me Sportsbar & Grill, had been set and caused $250,000 damage. Three other businesses were impacted.

Phelps said the restaurant was seven years old. The fire “affected me and my team a great deal. Can I reopen? As far as I can and will, the time frame is to be determined,” she said.

Watch Facebook for updates, she said.

Iconic Lexington restuarant closes

The Southern Inn, a reliable presence on Lexington’s Main Street for generations of diners, announced on Wednesday that it has closed.

“Challenging economic times while also managing a growing catering business has brought us to this hard decision,” owners George and Sue Ann Huger said in a website post.

The Hugers, who have operated the restaurant since 1998, will continue to offer the Southern Inn for special events and private parties and said they will run the Lexington Catering Company.

The inn suffered a damaging fire in 2010 but renovated and rekindled its familiar neon sign a year later. It had been serving the college town and its residents since 1932.