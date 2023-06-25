A real estate firm has renovated and reopened 16 apartments at a Roanoke rental community built more than 50 years ago for the working class and veterans after World War II.

English Gardens, shut down for repairs last year, is reopening as Gardens at Grandin. A new owner will reopen 84 more apartments in a spread of 17 buildings by the end of the year, John Powell Jr. of MDCI Real Estate said.

The first 16 apartments, which went on the market in April, dwindled to five left as of June 20.

MDCI Real Estate said it is putting its time and money into restoring the complex in Greater Raleigh Court because area residents need housing. More than 10 new apartment complexes are being built or planned in the Roanoke region in reaction to job growth, a consultant found in February.

Gardens at Grandin resident Nicholas Smith said he left Arizona over the high cost of living and returned to Roanoke, where he grew up, but found little housing in his price range. “We were having trouble finding a place for reasonable rent,” he explained, but he’s now in a two-bedroom unit at the Gardens at Grandin for $1,050 monthly.

That’s well below the average of $1,431 for two-bedroom apartments at seven complexes in our region of roughly the same age, according to a study by S. Patz & Associates.

Smith’s rent includes water, sewer and use of a dumpster. Residents pay for electricity, which runs the water heater and HVAC systems. The 27-year-old coffee barista said his new home came with new appliances and carpet and a one-year lease. It’s within an addition to the English Gardens complex now called the Cottages at Gardens at Grandin.

The story of English Gardens goes back to the neighborhood’s development on Roanoke’s western edge as one of the valley’s first “streetcar suburbs,” according to nominating papers that earned the complex listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places last year.

“Various land development companies purchased farmland in the area that would become the Greater Raleigh Court neighborhood due to its existing trolley access, connection to three bridges from Roanoke City and ability to avoid city building codes and regulations by building in what was then Roanoke County,” the nomination said.

English Gardens hadn’t gone up by the 1919 annexation of the area by the city. But the federal government was beginning to finance new multifamily housing away from crowded urban areas in rural environments with fresh air and open spaces, inspired by the Garden City Movement — the placement of apartment buildings no more than three stories tall around landscaped courtyards.

Under the garden concept, each building had a main public entrance leading to a central corridor, though no lobby. Detailing or ornamentation was limited. They didn’t come with garages but had off-street parking.

“The model provided affordable and attractive housing that also allowed developers to profit,” the nomination said.

English Gardens sports no fewer than six courtyards, the largest a third of an acre facing Memorial Avenue. The first seventeen buildings were built on nearly four acres between 1947 and 1950, amid a 33% surge in the city population between 1940 and 1950.

With Colonial Revival architecture, they are made of concrete block with red brick veneer with white trim. They were followed by four more buildings for the cottage apartments during the 1960s.

The community is about a half-mile to the trendy Grandin Village commercial area, with amenities such as its circa-1930 movie theater, churches, Virginia Heights Elementary School, restaurants, bars, shops, the Roanoke Co+Op food store and Cardinal Bicycle’s store.

MDCI purchased English Gardens in February 2022 in a state of relative disrepair, with its mechanical systems antiquated, for $3.35 million. Removal of residents was underway by mid-2022. Crews began work in fall to remodel and upgrade each unit.

According to Powell, renovation expenses will exceed $7 million and rent is going up.

“Because we are extensively remodeling and upgrading the apartments, the rents will increase from when the community closed,” he said by email. “We are excited to bring these revitalized units back online as soon as possible to meet the housing needs of Roanoke City and the surrounding area.”

Gentrification of the complex had a downside. Former apartment residents who were displaced valued the site for the same reason newer and more affluent residents will be attracted to it. It was available, at relatively low cost to rent, convenient to public transportation and amenities, and situated within a stable, walkable neighborhbood.