Friendship Retirement Community announced Tuesday a decision to buy Richfield Living, which will use the money to pay off what one official called an untenable amount of debt.

These are the Roanoke Valley’s largest two not-for-profit retirement communities and care for a combined 1,500 residents. In some 60 days they will become one organization, thanks to Friendship stepping up to acquire Richfield at a time of need.

The terms of the sale were not disclosed Tuesday.

The organizations’ main campuses are about a 20-minute drive apart on opposites sides of Roanoke County. Each supplies a wide menu of retirement services including nursing care, assisted and independent living setting, memory support care and related services.

Richfield Living found itself unable to pay its debts after embarking on the replacement of its outdated nursing home and erection of new independent living apartments. “The way we budgeted did not work,” said Kirtesh Patel, Richfield Living’s chairman of the board, who attributed the difficulty to COVID-19’s effects.

“We couldn’t make the debt requirement to stay independent,” he said while describing the debts as “unsustainable or untenable.”

In response to the situation, which Richfield did not make public previously, the lender agreed to forbearance, which means to temporarily reduce or postpone payments, Patel said. Bankruptcy was considered and ruled out, he said. Operational changes were also examined as a possible solution, he said. In the end, the decision was made to sell it.

Richfield’s bondholders have agreed to an asset purchase agreement and “will take some haircut on their original debt,” Patel said.

Friendship is not assuming Richfield’s debt. It will get Richfield’s 50-plus acre campus on West Main Street with the exception of one building there and also won’t buy a Richfield-owned nursing home in Roanoke. An out-of-state buyer is expected to buy the nursing home and a buyer is sought for the building, officials said.

Patel summed up his sentiment as board chair. “There’s excitement because it’s Friendship and just because they know the area and market. I’m excited because the residents will be taken care of and the employees,” he said.

Joe Hoff, president and CEO of Friendship, said the outcome is positive for the Roanoke Valley because a local, longstanding not-for-profit organization is no longer at risk of being sold to an out-of-area buyer.

Richfield is 100 years old and Friendship 57 years old.

Their union “will make both organizations stronger,” he said.

Friendship has an opportunity to make some staffing adjustments, which he called streamlining for greater efficiency and which could result in job changes for Richfield’s staff. “Our end goal is that everybody has a job,” he said.

The two organizations will have a combined 1,000 employees after the transaction closes, which is scheduled Oct. 2.

Patel said he expects to resign his post and for the Richfield board to cease to operate. Cherie Grisso, Richfield’s CEO, voluntarily left the organization for a better opportunity, Patel said.