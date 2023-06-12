Ridge View Bank said it gave $1,000 college scholarships to deserving young people.
The recipients were Drew McElvain of Franklin County High School, who plans to major in finance at James Madison University; Hung Lam of William Fleming High School who plans to major in computer science and business at the University of Virginia; and Baylee Compton of Northside High School, who plans to attend Roanoke College, major in business and play on the softball team, the bank said.
Robert Freis (540) 981-3369