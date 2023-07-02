The WoodSpring Suites, a newly built extended stay hotel, is open at 3812 Peters Creek Road in Roanoke County.

This hotel prioritizes booking rooms by the week and month, though nightly rates are available. A room with a queen bed was going for $65.57 a night or $459 for seven nights, according to its website.

Choice Hotels, which owns the business, describes an extended stay hotel as ideal for people who temporarily moved out of their home during renovations and people new to a city that have not yet moved in. Extended stay is a good fit for long-term out-of-town guests, business travelers, people between homes and leisure travelers on a budget.

Each room has a two-burner stove, full-size refrigerator and microwave oven. Some units come with a dishwasher. Guests can do laundry on the premises. There is no swimming pool, but there is an exercise room.

“Amenities are focused on helping you feel at home when you’re staying a week, month or longer,” a promotion said.

Rockville, Md.-based Choice earned $332 million on revenue of $1.4 billion last year, a regulatory filing said.