People with at least $48,000 in household income can more easily find housing thanks to a big uptick in apartment construction taking place in the Roanoke region, a consultant found.

This decade is on pace to see more apartment construction than any decade since the 1970s.

Recent hiring, coupled with job announcements, in particular in the health care, manufacturing and warehousing industries, have blunted the effect of pandemic-period losses and fueled the trend. Three complexes are under construction, while nine more are planned, said a February apartment market study by S. Patz & Associates.

“There’s a pent-up demand,” said Ariel Goldring, an industry consultant who leads the Patz organization, which is based in Potomac Falls, Va.

All apartment complexes built recently for those who can afford a market-rate dwelling have “essentially been successful and absorbed,” he said. He predicted the trend will continue.

Apartment complexes raised rent during the pandemic without significant decreases in occupancy, which is the share of units leased by tenants within a property. Nor did the opening of new complexes during the pandemic satiate demand.

As of February, the Patz organization counted only 121 vacant units in a universe of 4,915 apartment units in buildings considered competitive with newly constructed complexes, for a vacancy rate of 2%.

The report was commissioned by Botetourt County, but examined Botetourt and Roanoke counties and the cities of Roanoke and Salem as a single region.

Jason Brooks, a senior analyst at ALN Apartment Data, said the Patz report aligns with his firm’s findings and expectations for the region.

“The occupancy rates certainly justify additional new units when layered on top of the forecasted jobs growth and the income profile of the area,” Brooks said by email.

It is “certainly possible” that developers will depart from current building plans in response to higher interest rates by “winnowing” the number of units they open in 2025, Brooks said. What’s already broken ground will get built, he predicted.

A $48,000 household income yields sufficient wealth to afford a market rate apartment at current, local rental levels. Newer apartment complexes charge $1,262 for a one-bedroom unit, $1,522 for a two-bedroom apartment and $2,058 for a three-bedroom apartment, on average, according to a formula used by the Patz organization that combines rent and certain utilities to compare a large number of complexes in an apples-to-apples fashion.

The Roanoke Valley also needs low-income housing. Solutions are being studied to address the issue, government officials have said.

Local governments turn to the Patz organization for guidance on when to permit new construction, which says the time is now. The company also prepares feasibility reports that developers present to lenders to request financing for housing construction proposals. New jobs lead to projects getting funded.

There was little unemployment in Botetourt and Roanoke counties and the cities of Roanoke and Salem before the pandemic, with the rate sitting at 2.7% in 2019. But as COVID-19 gripped the globe, the rate shot up to 6.1% in 2020, the Patz report said.

Between January 2020 and October 2022, employment dropped by 4,670 and 5,017 people left the labor force by either retiring, quitting or, if unemployed, ceasing to look for work, the report said.

But jobs began coming back even as COVID-19 raged. The jobless rate began falling and stood at only 2.7% in October 2022. On top of that, interviews with economic development officials and government planners revealed that area employers planned to fill nearly 2,500 non-retail jobs in the next few years.

“The exceedingly low unemployment rate of 2.7 percent will necessitate new residents to the market area to fill vacant jobs,” the report said.

The Roanoke Valley-only jobless rate stood at 2.8% in March, according to the Patz organization.

By that date, construction crews had worked for months at the site of The View at Blue Ridge Commons apartment complex northwest of Hershberger Road and Interstate 581. It is the largest apartment complex built in the valley since 636-unit Pebble Creek went up in Roanoke County in 1974.

Once a Sheraton hotel and conference center, it uses what the report called an “untested” strategy to convert former hotel rooms to housing. Crews have also built new structures from the ground up.

People have flocked to sign apartment leases, a project official said last week.

“As soon as our buildings have become available, they’re renting up pretty quickly here,” said Leif Stinson, the manager of the property. “There has definitely been a strong interest for move-ins here at the project.”

Blu Ladder Construction, the facility’s owner, developer and operator, said previously it would spend $50.5 million on land, construction and related costs. It is a unit of Greensboro-based Daly Hotel Management.

Meanwhile, a TPB Enterprises LLC, a Lynchburg construction and development company, confirmed in December that it planned to construct 16 apartment buildings on more than 50 acres, along with a clubhouse, dog park and pool, in northeast Roanoke. At 768 units, it would constitute the largest apartment community ever constructed in the Roanoke Valley if built as planned.

The Orange Avenue project “is one of the largest in the state,” Goldring said. He predicted the company will build a few hundred units, wait to see the pace of leasing, build more to suit the demand and repeat the cycle.