Two New River Valley business people proposed developing a recreational vehicle park just east of the Christiansburg Industrial Park.

The site is off Brammer Lane next southbound Interstate 81, behind the Cracker Barrel restaurant, and spans 48 acres.

The project will take a year to a year and a half to complete, if it obtains necessary approvals, said Gary Duncan, an automotive dealer and classic car collector. Duncan is working with Ernie Woods, who is in the excavating business, he said.

The concept is to place 70 to 80 spaces for RVs, while leaving “approximately 50 percent of the site as wooded open space with hiking trails, riparian buffers, wetland preservation and stormwater management best practices,” according to a filing in Montgomery County.

Supervisors are scheduled to take up the matter June 26.