Ming Cao has reopened the Japanese steak house Sakura on Apperson Drive with the addition of a drive-through lane for food to go.

The restaurant had closed during the pandemic, which curtailed eating out and triggered higher costs and labor shortages.

Cao, who was leasing the building to the former operator, decided to restart the business as his own, freshened up the building and premises and opened June 1.

Customers will find many similarities between the old menu and the current one, he said.

“We got lots of regular customers come back and try us already,” said Cao, who is Chinese and owns the establishment, which occupies a building originally constructed for a McDonald’s, one of the Roanoke Valley’s first, in the 1970s.

Restaurateur dies

Buchanan is left to wonder about the future of Tammie’s Place on Main Street following the death of its owner.

Tammie Lacks Frate died June 4, her obituary said.

No one associated with the restaurant, which was open about a year, has provided information about its future.

A reviewer wrote spoke well of the establishment in an online posting last month. “The warmth and kindness you receive here is unlike anything I have ever experienced in my life. Any one of them will go out of their way to please someone or bring a smile to your face.”

It served a one-pound burger called The Bell Burger with two kinds of cheese and bacon and topped with an onion ring.