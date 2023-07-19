A Salem manufacturer plans to hire 38 more people as it expands its capacity to produce train brakes, officials said Wednesday.

The new jobs support the establishment of a new manufacturing line for braking systems for trains at Wabtec Corp. on Colorado Street, formerly Graham-White Manufacturing.

Wabtec Corp., officially the Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., acquired Graham-White a number of years ago and sees the Salem plant and its 236 workers as a capable producer, spokesman Michael Diserio said.

“We felt it was the best place for this work to be relocated to,” he said, noting that Wabtec is closing a plant in Wilmerding, Pa.

The Pennsylvania company expects to spend $2.7 million in return for financial incentives not fully detailed in the press announcement. Diserio said Wabtec expects a state grant, the amount of which he did not know. Salem will contribute $50,000, city spokesman Mike Stevens said.

Right now, the plant seeks to hire machinists. It was not immediately clear when the 38 new jobs will open up.

Products made at the plant right now include air dryers, valves, flowmeters and certain braking equipment for freight and passenger trains, trucks and buses, the company said.

“This expansion is a testament to the region’s continued competitiveness in transportation equipment manufacturing,” said John Hull, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, in a prepared release. “Wabtec, through its Graham-White plant, has been actively manufacturing in the Roanoke region for over a century. It is encouraging to see a longstanding manufacturer expanding production and providing strong employment opportunities.”

Wabtec earned $633 million on sales of $8.4 billion last year, it told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.